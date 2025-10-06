EcoEngineers Recognized in Energy Digital’s Top 10 Energy Consulting Firms, Reinforcing Leadership in Energy Transition

Recognition in both Energy Digital and Sustainability Magazine reflects more than awards, it affirms our commitment to rigorous, science-driven solutions for clients.” — Shashi Menon, CEO of EcoEngineers

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EcoEngineers , a clean energy consulting, auditing and advisory firm recently acquired by leading risk management partner LRQA , is honored to announce its inclusion in Energy Digital’s “Top 10: Energy Consulting Companies.” This recognition demonstrates the firm’s expanding influence and technical leadership in clean energy, carbon markets, and decarbonization strategies.Coming on the heels of its January 2025 recognition as one of Sustainability Magazine’s “Top 10: Sustainable Consulting Firms,” this latest accolade further highlights EcoEngineers’ unique positioning as a trusted specialist with deep expertise across the full lifecycle of the energy transition.Shashi Menon, CEO of EcoEngineers, said:“We believe recognition in both Energy Digital and Sustainability Magazine reflects more than awards; it affirms our commitment to rigorous, science-driven solutions for clients navigating the complexities of decarbonization. From regulatory frameworks to novel technologies like hydrogen and carbon removal, we bring the technical depth and agility that many firms aspire to, while maintaining a client-centered, outcome-oriented approach.”Centered on ExpertiseEcoEngineers was founded in 2009 with a mission to support organizations in the low-carbon fuels space through emerging energy and climate policies. Over the years, the firm has evolved into a multidisciplinary practice comprising engineers, scientists, auditors, consultants and policy specialists who work at the intersection of markets, regulation and technology.Key capabilities include:• Life-cycle assessment (LCA) and carbon accounting – designing methodologies for clients such as biogas systems, hydrogen projects and low-carbon fuel pathways.• Regulatory engagement and compliance advisory – including work under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), evolving clean fuels policies and interface with carbon markets.• Auditing and verification of carbon claims – offering independent assurance of emissions and offsets, helping clients avoid greenwashing.• Asset development and project support – guiding clients from concept through commissioning on hydrogen, renewable fuels, carbon removal and related mixed-technology projects.• Strategic climate/decarbonization roadmaps & climate action planning – helping organizations establish emission-reduction trajectories, scenario planning and resilience strategies.Though many firms on the Energy Digital list operate at a large scale, EcoEngineers has secured its standing through specialization, depth and client impact. The firm’s recognition among global consultancies reaffirms that technical expertise is a differentiator in energy-transition consulting.About EcoEngineersEcoEngineers, an LRQA company, is a consulting, auditing, and advisory firm exclusively focused on the energy transition and decarbonization. From innovation to impact, EcoEngineers helps its clients navigate the disruption caused by carbon emissions and climate change. Its team of engineers, scientists, auditors, consultants, and researchers live and work at the intersection of low-carbon fuel policy, innovative technologies, and the carbon marketplace. For more information, visit www.ecoengineers.us About LRQALRQA is the leading global risk management partner. Through its connected risk management solutions, LRQA helps clients navigate an evolving global landscape to keep organizations one step ahead. From certification and cybersecurity, to safety, sustainability and supply chains, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business. LRQA team of experts then creates smart, scalable solutions, tailored to help organisations prepare, prevent and protect against risk.Through relentless client focus, backed by decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground specialists across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, LRQA supports over 61,000 organisations in more than 150 countries. More: https://www.lrqa.com

