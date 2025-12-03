Students restore memory of forgotten heroes

Release date: 03/12/25

South Australian students from St Mary’s College have joined forces with The Headstone Project SA (HPSA) to ensure the sacrifices of South Australians who served in World War I are remembered.

In a moving initiative, Year 9 students have worked with HPSA throughout the year to uncover the forgotten stories of those laid to rest in graves at West Terrace Cemetery.

Now in its third year, the partnership gives students a unique opportunity to connect classroom learning with real-world history.

As part of their compulsory history curriculum, the students are involved in researching veterans’ graves, creating commemorative booklets and attending ceremonies where headstones are unveiled.

To date, more than 200 students have researched 110 graves, including 50 that were previously unmarked.

Today, students will join HPSA and descendants of those being honoured, at a special dedication ceremony at West Terrace Cemetery.

The event will pay tribute to five South Australians who served in World War I, including two nurses whose graves have remained unmarked for more than a century.

The ceremony will pay tribute to Sister Christina Gordon McLean and Sister Isabella Louisa Parkinson, who served with the Australian Army Nursing Corps.

Christina enlisted in 1915 and cared for soldiers during Gallipoli before serving in Egypt and France.

Isabella enlisted in 1918 after losing two brothers in the war and served at the 7th Australian General Hospital in Keswick. Both women devoted their lives to nursing and supporting veterans.

Also being honoured are Private Arthur Thomas Anderson, Private Frederick Alfred Parker and Corporal William Ernest Ryan, all of whom served with the 27th Battalion on the Western Front during World War I.

Anderson fought in early 1917 before illness ended his service, Parker joined in late 1918 and later undertook post-war service, and Ryan served extensively having first fought at Gallipoli.

HPSA is a volunteer organisation committed to identifying unmarked graves of World War I veterans, confirming their service and installing official military headstones.

The organisation estimates more than 2,500 World War I veterans lie in unmarked graves across more than 900 cemeteries in South Australia.

In 2024, the Malinauskas Government committed $60,000 in funding to be delivered to the organisation over three years.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

This project is about more than headstones. It’s about honouring service and sacrifice while connecting generations.

By uncovering their stories, St Mary’s College students are carrying forward the legacy of these veterans, ensuring their stories continue to inspire and shape our communities.

The South Australian Government is proud to support this important work, helping to ensure the memory of our World War I heroes lives on.

Attributable to President of The Headstone Project SA, John Brownlie

I want to thank the history students at St Mary’s College for their outstanding research.

My hope is that their interest in World War I history doesn’t wane when they graduate, as the future of The Headstone Project rests on the shoulders of the likes of these young women as those of my generation will not be able to carry the burden forever.

Attributable to Heidi Senior, Principal, St Mary’s College

The most important kind of learning we can do in a school is learning that is authentic and connected.

The Headstone Project gives our students an extraordinary opportunity to work with purpose, in a way that strengthens our human relationships and recognises how important story is to people.