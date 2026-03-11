SoftLedger Presents to Entrepreneurs at Carnegie Mellon Panel Hosted by Financial Executives International Pittsburgh

Special Talk: Financial Tools for Tech Business Startups and Beyond

Entrepreneurs need to know when to bootstrap and when to raise funds - But that’s just the beginning.” — Ben Taylor, CEO of SoftLedger

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoftLedger , a leading provider of accounting software designed for real-time financial visibility, presented an instructional forum yesterday at the Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship at Carnegie Mellon , hosted by FEI Pittsburgh (Financial International Executives).Chrissy O’Hara, SoftLedger’s CFO, and Ben Taylor, SoftLedger’s CEO & Co-Founder, presented: “Financial Tools for Tech Business Startups and Beyond,” which was followed by a Q&A panel featuring: Joshua Bergman, (CPA, CGMA); Matt Cheyne, (HIKE 2, formerly with Amazon); Jennifer Dittmar, (Powercast Corp.); and Mary Margaret Shangraw, (CPA, Catalyst Corp). The panel was moderated by K. Battle-Yonek, MBA (FEI Pittsburgh Board Director and Mentoring Committee).“Entrepreneurs need to know when to bootstrap and when to raise funds,” said Taylor. “But that’s just the beginning. Their ability to discern clear KPIs and convey these to investors while deciding what forms of investment make the most sense all matter,” he said.The remarks by Taylor and O’Hara covered the advantages and disadvantages of Angel financing, friends and family versus institutional financing, convertible notes, equity considerations, SAFE investments, and other forms of capital raising.“While most entrepreneurs dream of a major liquidity event, there are plenty of successful business leaders who run what many people call ‘lifestyle businesses’ and who thrive for years,” said O’Hara. In fact, many of the happiest business owners we encounter have done just fine for decades without considering a sale,” she said.About SoftLedgerFounded in 2015, SoftLedger is a general ledger designed for lean finance and accounting teams. The platform helps small to mid-sized businesses streamline their financials, automate accounting processes, consolidate multiple entities with multiple currencies, and manage digital assets.SoftLedger empowers finance and accounting professionals to simplify complex processes and add strategic value to their business. New customers usually implement SoftLedger in 30 days. Visit softledger.com and follow SoftLedger on Linkedin ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/softledger ). Address: 1 PPG Place, Suite 3100, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.