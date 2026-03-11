Phrase Launches Platform Innovations to Take AI from Playground to Production

New quality, context, and ecosystem capabilities provide enterprises with the tools to confidently deploy AI at scale.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phrase, a global leader in AI-led language technology, today announced a major platform update designed to help enterprises embed generative AI across global content operations. The release introduces an industry-first quality evaluation capability, centralized Style Guides , expanded ecosystem integrations, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for AI connectivity, and more advanced controls for Phrase Studio.Scaling AI across customer-facing content requires structured oversight, brand controls, and configurable quality management. These new capabilities embed governance, context, and connectivity directly into AI workflows, enabling production-grade deployment at scale.“Almost every customer I speak to has the same challenge. AI prototypes work, but moving them into production across 40 or 50 markets with proper quality and consistency controls is a completely different proposition,” says Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase. “These platform updates give organizations the quality controls, brand context, and ecosystem access they need to run AI in production, not just test it. For any organization looking for a concrete win with AI, this is it.”Quality Evaluation Designed for GenAIAt the core of this release is Quality Profiles , an industry-first evaluation capability that combines fully customizable thresholds with automated quality checks. Enterprises can now define “fit-for-purpose” criteria by language, content type, business unit, or brand. Automated AI-driven checks approve content that meets predefined standards and escalate only flagged segments for human review.By combining automation with granular control, organizations can reduce reliance on human review, lower post-editing costs, and accelerate delivery while managing risk at scale.Global Brand Consistency with Style GuidesPhrase also introduces centralized Style Guides to the platform, transforming static brand documents into actionable assets that provide context for both AI systems and human linguists. Style Guides inform the AI Translation Agent and MT optimization workflows while surfacing guidance directly in the editor.This creates a unified blueprint for brand consistency across global markets and eliminates the guesswork that often leads to costly rework.Expanding the Phrase EcosystemTo support complex enterprise environments, Phrase is adding three new connectors that further open the ecosystem. These new integrations allow customers to connect their preferred AI and quality solutions directly into Phrase.Through Intento, enterprises can aggregate and optimize multiple machine translation engines within Phrase workflows. With Welocalize Opal, customers can enable OPAL’s agentic capabilities for automated post-editing and quality evaluation inside Phrase, reducing manual intervention while maintaining control. TAUS Epic customers can integrate TAUS metrics and automated post-editing directly in Phrase.The new Phrase Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server allows enterprises to connect internally developed AI agents and proprietary systems. LLM-based tools can securely access translation memories, update keys, and manage projects without custom API development, ensuring built and bought technologies operate within one governed environment.This approach enables organizations to unify third-party technologies and in-house systems within a single governed platform that orchestrates across AI engines, quality systems, and content workflows throughout the enterprise.Additional enterprise integrations and enhancements include:- Salesforce Service Cloud: Real-time, customized machine translation embedded directly into support conversations and workflow, enabling agents to respond in any language with a single click.- Figma: Enhanced design-led localization with preserved formatting, multi-language pulls, and improved performance for large design files.- Braze: A rebuilt integration that reduces manual email translation preparation by up to 98 percent, helping marketing teams scale multilingual campaigns efficiently.Faster Video Subtitle ProductionPhrase Studio now supports scalable subtitle workflows through configurable Subtitle Profiles, real-time quality checks, and transparent segment-level review tracking. Teams can enforce styling and timing rules automatically, surface issues during editing, and increase global video output without introducing additional complexity.Smart Guidance for AI Translation Agent UsagePhrase is also introducing intelligent guidance to help teams determine when to use the AI Translation Agent versus standard machine translation. Personalized estimates of edited-word reduction and potential cost savings now appear directly within the Phrase Platform, helping organizations deploy AI to optimize efficiency and cost.Together, these new capabilities continue to make Phrase the intelligent platform where organizations can connect, govern, and scale AI across all of their content, in every language. The enterprises that operationalize AI now will spend less, move faster, and win more customers.To find out how Phrase can support production-grade AI deployment in your organization, visit phrase.com to request a personalized demo.About PhrasePhrase is a world leader in AI-led language technology, helping organizations open the door to global business by reaching more people, making deeper connections and driving faster growth across languages and cultures.The cloud-based Phrase Platform comes equipped with all the key capabilities a business needs to drive a multilingual content strategy. From AI-driven machine translation and world-leading translation management, to software and multimedia localization, best-in-class workflow automation, quality evaluation and analytics. The Phrase Platform is designed to connect, streamline and manage every possible translation task across the enterprise.That’s why brands like Uber, Zendesk, Volkswagen, leading LSPs and global SI partners, and thousands of others choose Phrase to help them form meaningful connections with millions of people to accelerate their global growth. For more information, visit phrase.com.

