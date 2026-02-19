JWX Launches Vertical Video Product To Help Publishers Increase Engagement and Time-on-site

Swipeable, social-like experience helps publishers deepen relationships with mobile-first audiences

JWX is an indispensable partner as we continue to uncover new opportunities for engaging our audience, and Vertical Video is a great addition to their product portfolio.” — Kyle Whitfield, Vice President, Consumer Revenue at The Times-Picayune

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JWX , the technology company that empowers media businesses to connect their content with consumers across every platform, today announced the launch of Vertical Video, a simple way for publishers to create interactive, swipeable, social-like video experiences on their websites. The announcement comes as traditional search referrals decline and publishers must find new ways to drive deeper engagement and habitual return behavior.The Vertical Video product helps publishers increase audience growth, engagement, and monetization on their owned-and-operated properties without rebuilding their tech stack. Today, it enables publishers that already produce vertical video, including content originally created for social platforms, to seamlessly repurpose that content into fully branded, natively monetized video experiences on their own sites. Publishers have full control over the look, feel, and branding, ensuring the experience aligns with their identity.JWX will soon give publishers the ability to generate vertical video directly from existing video libraries, reinforcing a broader vision to help publishers do more with the content they already have.Simple, low-lift implementationThe Vertical Video product is designed to plug directly into a publisher’s existing infrastructure, with a one-line JavaScript implementation that minimizes engineering effort and speeds time to value. This lightweight approach is a key differentiator for technical buyers, enabling teams to launch quickly without rebuilding workflows, modifying the ad stack, or undertaking lengthy integration cycles.Unlocking value from existing video librariesFor publishers with extensive horizontal video archives, JWX offers a fast path to vertical through its acquisition of Augie, now JWX Studio . This capability enables publishers to quickly transform existing long-form and horizontal content into vertical video experiences, extending their content's lifespan and reach while accelerating experimentation with new formats and audiences."JWX is an indispensable partner as we continue to uncover new opportunities for engaging our audience, and Vertical Video is a great addition to their product portfolio,” said Kyle Whitfield, Vice President, Consumer Revenue at The Times-Picayune. “Beyond its strategic value, Vertical Video has been remarkably easy to implement, helping us get more engaging content onto our site without slowing down our workflows.”Vertical Video is the latest development in JWX’s mission to help publishers "Create Once, Adapt Everywhere." With the product, publishers can increase advertiser engagement and meet advertiser demand for greater media sponsorship innovation. At the same time, they can create social-style experiences to drive engagement among younger, mobile-first audiences.Vertical Video integrates seamlessly into a publisher’s existing content and monetization strategy, unlocking additional surfaces to grow, engage, and monetize new audiences without compromising the user experience, disrupting the ad stack, or creating new workflows for content teams. Through JWX’s Strategy Rules product, publishers can A/B test and experiment across vertical video and other video and non-video formats, enabling data-driven optimization against core KPIs while maintaining operational simplicity.“Publishers are grappling with a fundamental strategic shift as they move from simply attracting traffic to deeply engaging audiences across a fragmented landscape,” said John Nardone, CEO of JWX. “To succeed, publishers must reclaim the primary role of owning consumer attention and building habitual return behavior. Vertical Video helps them do this, by bringing a social-like experience to publishers’ own properties, ensuring that audiences of all generations have the opportunity to deepen their relationship with content.”JWX is pioneering an orchestration layer that allows publishers to transform, distribute, engage, and monetize their storytelling at scale. Following the acquisition of Aug X Labs and its AI-assisted commercial video studio, publishers can now use JWX to strategically engage and monetize audiences through new storytelling media at greater scale and efficiency. With JWX, publishers can create premium, differentiated ad products that they can monetize without damaging brand trust or their user experienceAbout JWXJWX’s mission is to provide technology that empowers media businesses to connect their content with consumers across every platform. We help publishers transform content into multi-format experiences, reach audiences wherever attention moves, and strengthen monetization in a fragmented landscape. As part of the broader ecosystem, JWX also supports streaming companies and advertisers with solutions built for how modern media is distributed and consumed. Learn more at www.jwx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.