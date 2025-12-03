IntouchCX Wins Silver at the 2025 European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards

The Company Received a Silver Award for Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year

ATHENS, GREECE, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntouchCX , a global leader in digital customer experience management, back office processing, trust and safety solutions, and AI services, has been awarded the Silver Award for Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year at the 2025 European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs), the most prestigious and longest-running awards program for customer service excellence across Europe. The recognition was announced during the ECCCSAs Awards Evening held on November 25 in London.The Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year award recognizes top-performing operations in Europe that deliver exceptional client service, strong people leadership, and measurable business impact. IntouchCX Greece exemplifies these qualities through its customer-centric operating model, trust client partnerships, and a culture rooted in development, technology, communication, and frontline engagement. The Athens team has become a regional benchmark for operational excellence, delivering long term value for global brands through a powerful blend of technology, automation and people. The ability to scale complex, tech enabled programs while consistently exceeding performance targets reflects the maturity and flexibility of IntouchCX hybrid service model.“We’re honored to receive the Silver Award for Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year from such a respected awards program,” said Alexia Orfanoudaki, Vice President, Country Manager of Greece at IntouchCX. “Our team in Athens delivers measurable results through efficient, customer focus operations, strategic alignment with client goals, and strong performance management. We invest deeply in recruitment, onboarding, and continuous development, and we foster an environment where frontline voices directly shape decisions. The positive impact we drive for both our people and our client partners is what makes this achievement truly special.”This latest recognition builds on IntouchCX Greece’s growing momentum at the ECCCSAs over recent years. In 2024, the team won Bronze for Best Multilingual Contact Centre; in 2023, Bronze for Best Employee Experience; and in 2022, IntouchCX was named Gold winner for Best New Contact Centre. These distinctions reinforce the company’s innovation, operational strength, and people-first approach across Europe.With participants from more than 25 countries, the ECCCSAs highlight organizations that set the standard for operational performance, employee engagement, and exceptional customer experience. As the largest and longest-running CX awards program in Europe, the ECCCSAs continue to recognize the organizations leading the industry’s transformation.About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global leader in digital customer experience management, back office processing, trust and safety, and AI services. Founded in Canada, IntouchCX employs people across 12 countries and 25 campuses. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation as a Trusted Advisor. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long term relationships with our brand partners to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com.

