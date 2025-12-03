IntouchCX received Three Major Honors at The Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025

IntouchCX was recognized as Asia’s Most Trusted Brand, Asia’s Social Impact Brand, and COO Dishant Bhojwani was named Leader of the Year.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntouchCX , a global leader in digital customer experience management, back office processing, trust and safety solutions, and AI services, announced today that it has earned three top distinctions at The Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave Summit & Awards 2025. Organized by The Brand Story, with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) as the official tabulators, the summit honored IntouchCX as “Asia’s Most Trusted Brand” and “Asia’s Social Impact Brand.” while Global Chief Officer Dishant Bhojwani, was named “Leader of the Year.”Together, these awards reflect IntouchCX’s accelerating momentum across the Asia-Pacific region, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsible innovation, operational excellence, and people first values. They also highlight the collective contributions of IntouchCX team members around the world who continue to elevate the company’s brand, culture, and client partnerships.“The Asia’s Social Impact Award reflects our dedication to building a culture rooted in sustainability and people,” said Deanne Harrison, Chief People Officer at IntouchCX. “For us, investing in the communities where we operate is also a way of caring for our own people, because when communities thrive, our employees thrive.”IntouchCX’s recognition underscores the company’s dedication to building trust through consistent performance and advanced technology solutions. The company’s proprietary platforms, including Superpunch, Vision Prism, and Sidd Spark, are central to its ability to deliver predictive insights, AI enhanced workflows, and scalable CX operations that help global brands stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.The honors also affirm IntouchCX’s long standing belief in growing with purpose. Through its Scale with Soul philosophy, the company embeds social responsibility and sustainability into its operations, championing programs that support education, well-being, inclusion, and community advancement across its global campuses. These efforts continue to strengthen the company’s culture and deepen its connection to the communities it serves.“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition on the global stage,” said Dishant Bhojwani, Global COO of IntouchCX. “These awards celebrate the work of our extremely talented and passionate global workforce who show up every day with great passion, integrity, and a commitment to making every interaction meaningful. They reflect our belief that trust, technology, and social responsibility must advance together as we continue to grow.”The awards were presented at the Amari Watergate Bangkok under the theme Innovating Tomorrow, honoring organizations that are shaping the future of sustainable, inclusive, and forward-thinking business.About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global leader in digital customer experience management, back office processing, trust and safety, and AI services. Founded in Canada, IntouchCX employs people across 12 countries and 25 campuses. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation as a Trusted Advisor. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long term relationships with our brand partners to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com.

