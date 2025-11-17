IntouchCX Wins Two Platinum TITAN Business Awards for its Vision Prism AI Platform

AI-powered analytics engine recognized for transforming customer experience through intelligent automation and human-AI collaboration

WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntouchCX has been awarded two platinum honors in the 2025 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2. The company’s proprietary Vision Prism platform earned top recognition in both "Analytic Solution" and "Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning Solution" sub-categories, highlighting IntouchCX’s leadership in AI innovation and customer experience transformation.This season, TITAN Business Awards received more than 5,200 entries from 65 countries, reflecting its prestige as one of the world’s leading international business awards. Submissions covered industries including technology, business solutions, and entrepreneurship, recognizing organizations driving measurable impact and technological advancement across industries.Vision Prism is IntouchCX's proprietary AI and analytics platform, designed to help global brands evolve from reactive management to proactive customer experience (CX) management. The platform combines AI-powered automation with, human-led approach, enabling businesses to make faster, data driven decisions.At its core, Vision Prism uses a custom-trained Large Language Model (LLM) that processes 100% of omnichannel interactions to transcribe, score, and summarize each contact in real time. The system then activates a closed-loop performance framework, generating instant insights, automated QA alerts, and personalized coaching recommendations that drive performance improvement across teams.“We are honored that Vision Prism has been recognized with two Platinum TITAN Awards.” said Bob Cavanaugh, Chief Technology Officer at IntouchCX. “This recognition reinforces our belief that the future of customer experience lies in a seamless partnership between people and AI. Vision Prism turns data into action, delivering measurable outcomes such as full QA coverage, faster decision-making, and stronger customer engagement.”Through Vision Prism, IntouchCX continues to strengthen its role as a trusted advisor to global brands, integrating AI insights with human expertise to deliver scalable, data driven, and adaptive CX solutions. These awards reaffirm the company’s commitment to advancing AI technology that enhances customer experiences, empowers teams, and drives operational excellence across industries.About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global leader in digital customer experience management, back office processing, trust and safety, and AI services. Founded in Canada, IntouchCX employs people across 12 countries and 25 campuses. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.com.

