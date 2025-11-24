Senate Bill 1091 Printer's Number 1326

PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1326 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1091 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY FARRY, NOVEMBER 24, 2025 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, NOVEMBER 24, 2025 AN ACT Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 7041, carrying Pennsylvania Route 513 over Neshaminy Creek in Hulmeville Borough, Bucks County, as the Corporal Robert Lee Clampffer Memorial Bridge. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Corporal Robert Lee Clampffer Memorial Bridge. (a) Findings and declarations.--The General Assembly finds and declares as follows: (1) Robert Lee Clampffer was born September 9, 1947, in Corwells Heights, Bensalem Township, Bucks County. (2) Prior to his military service, Corporal Clampffer graduated from Bensalem High School in 1967 and was a volunteer firefighter at the Eddington Fire Station along with his father and brothers. (3) Corporal Clampffer was an infantryman serving with B Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Infantry, 11th Infantry Brigade. (4) On May 1, 1968, Corporal Clampffer's unit was on a combat operation in the vicinity of Van Ha, three miles 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

