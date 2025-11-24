Submit Release
Senate Bill 1091 Printer's Number 1326

PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1326

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1091

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, NOVEMBER 24, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, NOVEMBER 24, 2025

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 7041, carrying

Pennsylvania Route 513 over Neshaminy Creek in Hulmeville

Borough, Bucks County, as the Corporal Robert Lee Clampffer

Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Corporal Robert Lee Clampffer Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings and declarations.--The General Assembly finds

and declares as follows:

(1) Robert Lee Clampffer was born September 9, 1947, in

Corwells Heights, Bensalem Township, Bucks County.

(2) Prior to his military service, Corporal Clampffer

graduated from Bensalem High School in 1967 and was a

volunteer firefighter at the Eddington Fire Station along

with his father and brothers.

(3) Corporal Clampffer was an infantryman serving with B

Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Infantry, 11th Infantry Brigade.

(4) On May 1, 1968, Corporal Clampffer's unit was on a

combat operation in the vicinity of Van Ha, three miles

