Senate Bill 1091 Printer's Number 1326
PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1326
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1091
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, NOVEMBER 24, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, NOVEMBER 24, 2025
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 7041, carrying
Pennsylvania Route 513 over Neshaminy Creek in Hulmeville
Borough, Bucks County, as the Corporal Robert Lee Clampffer
Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Corporal Robert Lee Clampffer Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings and declarations.--The General Assembly finds
and declares as follows:
(1) Robert Lee Clampffer was born September 9, 1947, in
Corwells Heights, Bensalem Township, Bucks County.
(2) Prior to his military service, Corporal Clampffer
graduated from Bensalem High School in 1967 and was a
volunteer firefighter at the Eddington Fire Station along
with his father and brothers.
(3) Corporal Clampffer was an infantryman serving with B
Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Infantry, 11th Infantry Brigade.
(4) On May 1, 1968, Corporal Clampffer's unit was on a
combat operation in the vicinity of Van Ha, three miles
