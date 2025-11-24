Senate Resolution 194 Printer's Number 1327
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
194
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, HUGHES AND SANTARSIERO, NOVEMBER 24, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 24, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating November 24, 2025, as "Human Rights and Religious
Freedom Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Human rights and religious freedoms are essential
for residents of this Commonwealth and our nation; and
WHEREAS, Sikhism is the world's fifth largest religion with
nearly 30 million followers worldwide, including a vibrant and
growing community in Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, On November 24, 2025, Sikhs throughout the world
will commemorate the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Guru
Tegh Bahadur Ji, the revered ninth guru of Sikhism; and
WHEREAS, A true defender of religious liberty, Guru Tegh
Bahadur Ji courageously opposed the forced conversion of Hindus
to Islam under the rule of Emperor Aurangzeb, an act for which
the guru was publicly executed in 1675 in Delhi, India; and
WHEREAS, He is lovingly remembered as "Dharam Di Chadar,"
which means "the Shield of Faiths," for sacrificing his life to
uphold the fundamental right of every person to freely practice
their religion; and
