Senate Resolution 194 Printer's Number 1327

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

194

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, HUGHES AND SANTARSIERO, NOVEMBER 24, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 24, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating November 24, 2025, as "Human Rights and Religious

Freedom Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Human rights and religious freedoms are essential

for residents of this Commonwealth and our nation; and

WHEREAS, Sikhism is the world's fifth largest religion with

nearly 30 million followers worldwide, including a vibrant and

growing community in Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, On November 24, 2025, Sikhs throughout the world

will commemorate the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Guru

Tegh Bahadur Ji, the revered ninth guru of Sikhism; and

WHEREAS, A true defender of religious liberty, Guru Tegh

Bahadur Ji courageously opposed the forced conversion of Hindus

to Islam under the rule of Emperor Aurangzeb, an act for which

the guru was publicly executed in 1675 in Delhi, India; and

WHEREAS, He is lovingly remembered as "Dharam Di Chadar,"

which means "the Shield of Faiths," for sacrificing his life to

uphold the fundamental right of every person to freely practice

their religion; and

