Senate Bill 1100 Printer's Number 1330

PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1330

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1100

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, KANE, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY, CULVER

AND KIM, NOVEMBER 24, 2025

REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, NOVEMBER 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), entitled

"An act relating to the protection of the abused, neglected,

exploited or abandoned elderly; establishing a uniform

Statewide reporting and investigative system for suspected

abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of the elderly;

providing protective services; providing for funding; and

making repeals," in administration, providing for fatality

review teams and further providing for confidentiality of

records.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79),

known as the Older Adults Protective Services Act, is amended by

adding a section to read:

Section 303.1. Fatality review teams.

(a) Establishment.--In each agency, the department shall

establish and monitor the maintenance of a fatality review team

for the purpose of reviewing any death of an older adult that

occurs during a period in which there exists an investigation

into allegations of abuse or neglect of the deceased.

(b) Composition.--A fatality review team shall be composed

