Senate Bill 1100 Printer's Number 1330
PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1330
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1100
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, KANE, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY, CULVER
AND KIM, NOVEMBER 24, 2025
REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, NOVEMBER 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), entitled
"An act relating to the protection of the abused, neglected,
exploited or abandoned elderly; establishing a uniform
Statewide reporting and investigative system for suspected
abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of the elderly;
providing protective services; providing for funding; and
making repeals," in administration, providing for fatality
review teams and further providing for confidentiality of
records.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79),
known as the Older Adults Protective Services Act, is amended by
adding a section to read:
Section 303.1. Fatality review teams.
(a) Establishment.--In each agency, the department shall
establish and monitor the maintenance of a fatality review team
for the purpose of reviewing any death of an older adult that
occurs during a period in which there exists an investigation
into allegations of abuse or neglect of the deceased.
(b) Composition.--A fatality review team shall be composed
