Senate Resolution 196 Printer's Number 1331
PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - 2004 through April 2010;
(5) Senior Civil Engineer Supervisor, Transportation,
District 8, from January 2002 through July 2004;
(6) Highway Design Supervisor, District 8, from March
2001 through January 2002;
(7) Civil Engineer, District 8, from May 1999 through
March 2001;
(8) Civil Engineer Trainee, District 8, from May 1998
through May 1999;
(9) Roadway Programs Technician 2, Luzerne County, from
October 1997 through May 1998;
(10) Transportation Construction Inspector, District 4,
from June 1997 through October 1997; and
(11) Engineering, Scientific and Technical Intern,
District 4, from August 1993 through August 1995;
and
WHEREAS, In each of these positions Mr. Roman exhibited
uncommon dedication, technical skill, professionalism and a
steady commitment to advancing safe, effective transportation
infrastructure both locally and across this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, A visionary leader in transportation engineering,
Mr. Roman paved the way for progress across this Commonwealth by
overseeing critical projects that enhanced infrastructure,
advanced safety and improved the daily lives of countless
Pennsylvanians; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Roman passed away on November 1, 2025; and
WHEREAS, In addition to his parents, Mr. Roman is survived by
his brother, Robert Roman; sister-in-law, Sherry Roman; and
niece, Hayley Roman; and
WHEREAS, The Department of Transportation and the broader
20250SR0196PN1331 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.