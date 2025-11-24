Senate Resolution 196 Printer's Number 1331

PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - 2004 through April 2010;

(5) Senior Civil Engineer Supervisor, Transportation,

District 8, from January 2002 through July 2004;

(6) Highway Design Supervisor, District 8, from March

2001 through January 2002;

(7) Civil Engineer, District 8, from May 1999 through

March 2001;

(8) Civil Engineer Trainee, District 8, from May 1998

through May 1999;

(9) Roadway Programs Technician 2, Luzerne County, from

October 1997 through May 1998;

(10) Transportation Construction Inspector, District 4,

from June 1997 through October 1997; and

(11) Engineering, Scientific and Technical Intern,

District 4, from August 1993 through August 1995;

and

WHEREAS, In each of these positions Mr. Roman exhibited

uncommon dedication, technical skill, professionalism and a

steady commitment to advancing safe, effective transportation

infrastructure both locally and across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, A visionary leader in transportation engineering,

Mr. Roman paved the way for progress across this Commonwealth by

overseeing critical projects that enhanced infrastructure,

advanced safety and improved the daily lives of countless

Pennsylvanians; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Roman passed away on November 1, 2025; and

WHEREAS, In addition to his parents, Mr. Roman is survived by

his brother, Robert Roman; sister-in-law, Sherry Roman; and

niece, Hayley Roman; and

WHEREAS, The Department of Transportation and the broader

- 2 -

