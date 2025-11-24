Senate Bill 1097 Printer's Number 1328

PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - being and civic responsibility of children and adults and

contribute directly to safe neighborhoods, successful schools

and healthy communities.

(3) Across the United States, several states have

enacted or proclaimed observances recognizing the day

following Thanksgiving as "Family Day," underscoring the

essential relationship between strong families and strong

communities.

(4) Pennsylvania should encourage residents to devote

time to strengthen family bonds through shared meals,

service, worship, recreation and other activities that

promote unity and mutual support.

(5) Recognizing a voluntary Family Day will affirm the

vital role of families in community life.

(b) Family Day.--

(1) The fourth Friday of November each year is

designated as Family Day.

(2) The Governor shall issue annually a proclamation

encouraging residents of this Commonwealth to observe Family

Day with activities that strengthen family bonds, including

shared meals, volunteer service, worship and recreation, and

by inviting schools, faith-based organizations and community

institutions to promote family unity.

(3) Family Day may not be a paid holiday and does not

require the closure of State offices, political subdivisions,

school districts, businesses or other institutions.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

