Senate Bill 1097 Printer's Number 1328
PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - being and civic responsibility of children and adults and
contribute directly to safe neighborhoods, successful schools
and healthy communities.
(3) Across the United States, several states have
enacted or proclaimed observances recognizing the day
following Thanksgiving as "Family Day," underscoring the
essential relationship between strong families and strong
communities.
(4) Pennsylvania should encourage residents to devote
time to strengthen family bonds through shared meals,
service, worship, recreation and other activities that
promote unity and mutual support.
(5) Recognizing a voluntary Family Day will affirm the
vital role of families in community life.
(b) Family Day.--
(1) The fourth Friday of November each year is
designated as Family Day.
(2) The Governor shall issue annually a proclamation
encouraging residents of this Commonwealth to observe Family
Day with activities that strengthen family bonds, including
shared meals, volunteer service, worship and recreation, and
by inviting schools, faith-based organizations and community
institutions to promote family unity.
(3) Family Day may not be a paid holiday and does not
require the closure of State offices, political subdivisions,
school districts, businesses or other institutions.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
