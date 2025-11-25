Submit Release
Incarcerated Person Apprehended Hours After He Walked Away from Conservation Camp

JULIAN – An incarcerated person who walked away from La Cima Conservation Camp in San Diego County earlier today has been apprehended.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2025, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials took Joseph Lee Randall, 28, into custody without incident. He was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol officials in Julian, San Diego County.

Randall was transported to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. His case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Randall was received from Butte County on May 19, 2025. He was sentenced to eight years for corporal injury, petty theft, vehicle theft and grand theft.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

Joseph L. Randall

