Netskrt Expands in Brazil: Now Delivering 5.0Tbps of Live and On-Demand Streaming Video

Netskrt Systems

Leading CDN with last-mile visibility operates infrastructure covering over 60 IX and ISP delivery points

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netskrt Systems , the first global Content Delivery Network (CDN) with last-mile visibility, today announced its expansion across Brazil, a nation of more than 210 million sports fans. The company has established a footprint of over 60 CDN delivery points, collectively handling more than 5 terabits per second (Tbps) of streaming capacity, within tier-one Internet Service Providers (ISPs), fiber network providers, and Internet Exchanges (IXs) across the country.Netskrt’s growth in Brazil represents a major step in its global expansion, and underscores its unique approach to content delivery. The company’s CDN technology is purpose-built for high-demand workloads, notably including live tier-one sports and large-scale content drops, enabling a higher-quality user experience and more efficient network economics for ISPs and IXs alike.One of the standout advantages of the Netskrt CDN is its ability to deliver superior quality for live streaming to millions of Brazilian fans of events such as Campeonato Brasileiro Série A and the UEFA Champions League. These games place heavy demand on traditional content delivery infrastructures, but Netskrt’s unique footprint equips it to solve that challenge easily.As an example, for a recent COPA match, football fans receiving the live stream from Netskrt caches enjoyed 5 percent lower time-to-first-frame (TTFF), spent 12.6 percent less time buffering, had a 10.5 percent higher average bit rate (ABR), and a 47 percent lower frame error rate (FER) as compared to legacy CDNs.“Our goal is to redefine what content owners and ISPs can expect from a CDN—not just in terms of performance, but in how we align with their businesses,” said Netskrt Systems COO and VP of Engineering Moira Dang. “Brazil’s ISPs and IXs are under pressure to deliver top-tier experiences at scale, especially during live football matches. Our expansion brings them new tools to better serve their customers while optimizing their infrastructure.”Netskrt continues to expand its footprint worldwide, as it focuses on helping ISPs, IXs, and other edge partners tackle the challenges of premium content delivery in a video-first world.About NetskrtNetskrt is disrupting the CDN space by improving economic viability while focusing on use cases associated with delivering large and important workloads. Live tier-one sports, hotly anticipated game drops, and video-on-demand are delivered more efficiently and with higher quality. The Netskrt CDN accomplishes this through dynamically instantiated capacity, global reach, and last-mile visibility.For more about Netskrt, please visit https://www.netskrt.io

