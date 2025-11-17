Tinuiti Strengthens Executive Leadership to Drive NextGen Growth; Appoints Amanda Moore as Chief Revenue Officer

Revenue Leader from iProspect and Merkle, along with New Board Member Brian Whipple, Underscores Agency’s Momentum in Commercial Innovation and Scalable Growth

Amanda's ability to scale high-performing teams and deepen client partnerships aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver measurable business impact and innovative solutions that drive real results.” — Jeremy Cornfeldt, President, Tinuiti

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti, the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, today announced the appointment of Amanda Moore as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).In this strategic role, Moore will lead the scaling of Tinuiti’s Business Development and Partner Development organizations–driving new logo acquisition, expanding existing client partnerships, accelerating strategic partnerships, and ensuring sustainable, long-term growth. Her mandate is to translate Tinuiti’s powerful go-to-market philosophy— Love Growth. Hate Waste. —into scalable commercial innovation. This mindset cuts through industry complexity with brutal simplicity, aligning brand demands for accountability and growth with Tinuiti’s performance-driven culture.In her role, Moore will focus on key pillars:Business Development & New Logo: Leading Tinuiti’s business development efforts to expand the agency’s client portfolio and attract brands aligned with Tinuiti’s ideal growth partners.Strategic Partnerships: Strengthening partnerships across technology, media, and commerce platforms to unlock new opportunities for clients.Client Growth & Leadership: Partner with executive sponsors and client leads to deeply understand brand challenges and align Tinuiti’s full-funnel solutions to accelerate growth and impact.Go-To-Market: Collaborate with Tinuiti’s Innovation, Growth and Marketing teams to bring leading capabilities & products to market.Jeremy Cornfeldt, President, Tinuiti, said: “Amanda’s proven expertise in strategic execution and client-focused leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate Tinuiti’s next phase of growth. Her ability to scale high-performing teams and deepen client partnerships aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver measurable business impact and innovative solutions that drive real results.”Moore joins Tinuiti from iProspect, where she served as Chief Growth Officer. Previously, she was Chief Growth Officer, Americas at Merkle, where she spent more than six years driving growth across data, analytics, and technology offerings. She brings over 15 years of progressive leadership experience in digital marketing and professional services, and is known for building and retaining high-performing teams, closing complex, high-value deals, and creating robust partner ecosystems.Amanda Moore, Chief Revenue Officer, Tinuiti, said: “What drew me to Tinuiti was more than the positioning, it was the conviction behind it. Tinuiti’s unapologetic focus on performance, clarity, and meaningful client impact creates the perfect foundation for scalable growth. I’m energized to help build on that vision.”Moore’s appointment comes as Tinuiti continues to expand its leadership ranks with the addition of Brian Whipple to its Board of Directors. The former CEO of Accenture Interactive, Whipple is recognized for scaling the agency into a $12B global powerhouse and pioneering the “Experience Agency” model that reshaped the industry.With Whipple’s addition, Tinuiti is further positioned to help brands accelerate their growth, drawing on his proven record of transforming businesses into category leaders. Collectively, Tinuiti’s board brings unmatched expertise across digital transformation, product innovation, acquisitions, and brand building, reflecting the agency’s ambitious vision and its go-to-market philosophy: Love Growth. Hate Waste.Tinuiti’s Board of DirectorsBrian Whipple, Former CEO, Accenture InteractiveGeorge Gallate, Former Global Chairman and CEO of Havas DigitalAnneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer, RubrikKevin Mayer, Co-CEO & Founder, Candle Media; Co-Founder & Managing Director, Smash Capital; former CEO, TikTok; former Chairman, Disney+Susan Vobejda, Former CMO, The Trade DeskZach Morrison, CEO, TinuitiSean Odlum, Chief Product Officer, TinuitiTinuiti’s momentum continues with a growing roster of leading brands including Spanx, and most recently Ancestry, which named Tinuiti its U.S. Media Agency of Record. The appointment marks a return for the global leader in family history, reaffirming confidence in Tinuiti’s data-driven, performance-first approach and deep understanding of the brand’s growth goals.The agency’s accelerating trajectory is built on a foundation of trust with the most innovative and ambitious brands in the world. This commitment to delivering measurable results resonates across category-defining leaders such as e.l.f. Cosmetics, Poppi, OLLY, Honest Co, Liquid I.V., eos, DSW, Illy Caffè, and Instacart. These collaborative partnerships underscore the powerful demand for Tinuiti's Love Growth. Hate Waste. philosophy among top-tier brands focused on scalable, accountable success.About Tinuiti:Tinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, with $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. Built for marketers who demand growth and accountability, Tinuiti unites media and measurement under one roof to eliminate waste—the biggest growth killer of all—and scale what works. Its proprietary technology, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, reveals the truth around growth and waste, and how to capitalize on it. With expert teams across Commerce, Search, Social, TV & Audio, and more, Tinuiti delivers measurable results with brutal simplicity: Love Growth. Hate Waste. https://tinuiti.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.