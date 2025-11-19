West Virginia Entrepreneurship was on Full Display at the Hayhurst Invitational and Innovators Summit

Last week, Lewis County was the epicenter of innovation and entrepreneurship as Stonewall Resort hosted the Mountain State Innovators Summit and its marquee event, the Hayhurst Invitational.

I had the distinct honor to attend this event all three days. I served as a keynote speaker and as a judge. While I was there to inspire and encourage entrepreneurs of all ages, I left inspired with the knowledge that entrepreneurship is alive and well in West Virginia.

For three days last week, some of West Virginia’s most energetic entrepreneurs - middle school students, college innovators, veterans, and seasoned business owners - pitched their ideas, shared their dreams, and competed for more than $300,000 in prizes. It wasn’t just a competition. The Summit was a celebration of creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit found right here in West Virginia.

The Hayhurst Invitational is named for the family whose generosity and vision has fueled this movement the last two years. The Invitational awarded $100,000, $50,000, and $25,000 to three established businesses ready to scale.

But the story doesn’t end with big checks and photo ops. The real impact lies in the pipeline of talent being cultivated through programs like WVU Extension’s Young Innovators, which empowers middle and high school students to think like entrepreneurs long before they enter the workforce. These student finalists from nine counties pitched ideas rooted in their communities and projects designed to solve real problems in real places. For many of these student entrepreneurs, this was their first taste of turning creativity into action, and thanks to mini-grants and mentorship, those ideas won’t stay on paper.

Why does all of this really matter? Because West Virginia has long been defined by its grit and determination. Our history is rich with innovators, inventors, makers, and entrepreneurs of all kinds. Today, that same spirit is alive in young entrepreneurs who are proving that you don’t have to leave the Mountain State to chase big dreams. Initiatives like the Hayhurst Invitational and the Innovators Summit are rewriting the narrative: West Virginia isn’t just a place to grow up; it’s a place to grow ideas.

Consider the diversity of participants. From a consignment shop run by students, to tech startups and community-focused ventures, the range of businesses showcased at Stonewall Resort reflects a broader truth that entrepreneurship isn’t one-size-fits-all. It’s about solving problems, creating value, and building a future that works for West Virginians. And when young people see peers doing exactly that they begin to believe they can do it too.

The ripple effect is powerful. Programs like My Hometown Is Cool and the Young Innovators initiative don’t just teach business skills they foster leadership, confidence, and collaboration. These programs and other opportunities provided by WVU Extension show students that opportunities for innovation aren't reserved for Silicon Valley....it can happen right here in West Virginia. And thanks to the Hayhurst family’s investment and the personal leadership of the husband and wife team of Jim Davis and Christy Hayhurst Davis, these opportunities are expanding to more schools and communities every year.

From Left to Right: Jim Davis, Christy Hayhurst Davis and

Secretary of State Kris Warner

Of course, challenges remain. Access to capital, broadband connectivity, and workforce development are ongoing hurdles. But events like the Innovators Summit prove that solutions are within reach when public and private sectors work together. Partnerships with organizations like WVU Extension, the Morris L. Hayhurst LaunchLab, and sponsors such as the Benedum Foundation​ demonstrate what’s possible when we invest in people, not just projects.

The participants in last week's Summit are proof that the future of entrepreneurship in our state is bright. The creativity and courage on display last week should inspire all of us....government officials, legislators, business leaders, educators, policymakers, and parents....to double down on efforts to nurture entrepreneurship at every level.

West Virginia’s next generation of innovators isn’t waiting for opportunity to knock. They’re building it one pitch, one prototype, one bold idea at a time. And if the energy, innovation, and enthusiasm found at Stonewall Resort last week is any indication, the Mountain State is well on the way to something extraordinary.

I want to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Lauren Prinzo, Anne Jones, WVU Extension Agents, and the entire Summit team for their leadership and dedication to this exciting event. In addition, I want to add my sincere thanks to Jim Davis and Christy Hayhurst Davis for their tremendous contribution that made last week's event possible.