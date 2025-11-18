Secretary of State Kris Warner Reports 1,576 New WV Business Registrations for October of 2025

​​​​​Charleston, W.Va. –The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,576 new businesses statewide during the month of October according to Secretary of State Kris Warner. Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in October include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson, and Raleigh.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 138 new registrations

Berkeley County - 123 new registrations

Monongalia County - 79 new registrations

Jefferson County - 78 new registrations Raleigh County - 63 new registrations



Of the 1,576 new businesses registered in October, 96 registered as non-profit and 155 qualified for one of the fee waiver programs offered by the WV Secretary of State's Office. Each program waives the initial registration fee for registering the business. The Boots to Business incentive also waives the first four years of Annual Report filing fees, offering potential savings of up to $250 for new business owners.



New business owners eligible for WVSOS cost savings programs:

Learn more about the Boots to Business and Young Entrepreneur fee waiver programs.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 18,656 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from November 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025.To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database. A total of 170,624 businesses are registered with the Secretary of State's Office to do business in West Virginia.

Business Tip of the Month:

Revocation Notices have been mailed to businesses who failed to file their required Annual Report for the last three years. If you file the Annual Report before the date on the Revocation Notice, your business will not revoke. Failure to file the Annual Report before that date will result in the business being Administratively Dissolved, which means you may not conduct business in West Virginia. To file the Annual Report, go to Onestop.wv.gov, scroll to the bottom of the page, and select "File Annual Report." The 2026 Annual Report may not be filed until January 1, 2026.

The WVSOS Business Division works closely with the WV Department of Commerce to help get entrepreneurs the support and assistance they need to start and open their business. Read more about the partnership at WV Business-Link.

Customer Service Summary

WVSOS Business Division Director Sarah Carey is pleased to announce that, last month, the Business Division assisted 3,117 customers through phone calls, in-person office visits, and virtual appointments. Launched earlier this year, the WVSOS Office's virtual appointment scheduler allows customers to receive face-to-face customer support at a time or with a specialist of their choosing from the comfort of their office or even their own home.

Phone calls to the WVSOS Business Division - 2,928

Virtual appointments with WVSOS Business Specialists - 5

In-person customers to WVSOS Business Offices - 184

Calhoun County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of eight new business registrations, a 2.89% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Clay, Tyler, Jefferson and Berkeley counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth: