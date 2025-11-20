Retired WV Hive Executive Director Judy Moore joins Secretary Warner for “Just Three Questions!” to discuss resources for entrepreneurs

Charleston, W.Va. – During a recent episode of “Just Three Questions!”, Judy Moore, former long time executive director of the WV Hive, and WV Secretary of State Kris Warner discussed how the WV Hive provides increased access to resources for businesses and entrepreneurs. Ms. Moore has since retired from her position but remains very active in the entrepreneurship ecosystem in West Virginia.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurial support program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA). It serves a twelve-county region in Southeastern West Virginia and is supported by partners throughout the state. The WV Hive provides entrepreneurs with services to help launch, stabilize, or grow their businesses.

“Thankfully, our board of directors are very forward-thinking and also very regionally supportive. Because of the downturn in the coal industry, they wanted to bring together economic development authorities in a collective group to be able to create an entrepreneurship culture in Southern West Virginia. And therefore, they started the WV Hive,” Moore said.

Since its inception in 2016, the WV Hive has supported nearly 700 entrepreneurs and small businesses and more than 1200 aspiring entrepreneurs.

Secretary Warner said, "The WV Hive is a tremendous resource that helps connect aspiring entrepreneurs with critical resources such as capital." One such funding opportunity is the Country Roads Angel Network, West Virginia's first accredited Angel Investment Network.

The interview with Moore and other recorded episodes of “Just Three Questions!” can be found on the WVSOS YouTube channel.

From Left to Right: Retired WV Hive Executive Director Judy Moore & WV Secretary of State Kris Warner

“Just Three Questions!” with WV Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs is an interview program hosted by WV Secretary of State Kris Warner. The series is designed to inform West Virginians about services and resources available to entrepreneurs and business owners. The program also identifies economic drivers in the state. Secretary Warner is a former small business owner and entrepreneur that developed enterprise centers in Monongalia, Preston and Barbour counties. Prior to being elected Secretary of State in 2024, Secretary Warner served as WV State Director of the USDA Rural Development and Executive Director of the WV Economic Development Authority.

Disclaimer: The content of this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by the West Virginia Secretary of State of any specific product, service, or entity.