Senate Bill 1092 Printer's Number 1314

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - 1970, he was assigned to the 82nd Medical Detachment,

Helicopter Ambulance, 68th Medical Group.

(5) CW5 Travers flew 955 combat medical evacuation

missions throughout the Mekong Delta Region, evacuating 2,405

wounded, between October 1970 and November 1971.

(6) CW5 Travers was shot down twice on rescue missions.

(7) CW5 Travers received the following commendations:

Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star with

Valor Device, Meritorious Service Medal, 31 Air Medals, Army

Commendation Medal, with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Good

Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal with

6 Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal with Oak

Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, Armed

Forces Reserve Medal with 20-year Device, Army Service

Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation

with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation

with Silver Star and Republic of Vietnam Service Medal.

(8) After returning from Vietnam in 1971, CW5 Travers

continued his service to the United States by joining the

Pennsylvania Army National Guard. During Hurricane Agnes in

1972, he flew rescue missions in adverse weather conditions,

over and under power lines and bridges, with his crew, to

save 53 fellow Pennsylvanians, most trapped on rooftops. CW5

Travers received the Pennsylvania Meritorious Service Medal.

(9) CW5 Travers flew numerous missions for the

Pennsylvania National Guard, including during Tropical Storm

Eloise in 1975 and the Truckers' Strike in 1977. He also

served as an Instructor Pilot and Aviation Safety Officer.

(10) At the Eastern Army Aviation Training Site, at Fort

Indiantown Gap, CW5 Travers served as Standardization

