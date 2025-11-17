Senate Bill 1092 Printer's Number 1314
PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - 1970, he was assigned to the 82nd Medical Detachment,
Helicopter Ambulance, 68th Medical Group.
(5) CW5 Travers flew 955 combat medical evacuation
missions throughout the Mekong Delta Region, evacuating 2,405
wounded, between October 1970 and November 1971.
(6) CW5 Travers was shot down twice on rescue missions.
(7) CW5 Travers received the following commendations:
Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star with
Valor Device, Meritorious Service Medal, 31 Air Medals, Army
Commendation Medal, with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Good
Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal with
6 Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal with Oak
Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, Armed
Forces Reserve Medal with 20-year Device, Army Service
Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation
with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation
with Silver Star and Republic of Vietnam Service Medal.
(8) After returning from Vietnam in 1971, CW5 Travers
continued his service to the United States by joining the
Pennsylvania Army National Guard. During Hurricane Agnes in
1972, he flew rescue missions in adverse weather conditions,
over and under power lines and bridges, with his crew, to
save 53 fellow Pennsylvanians, most trapped on rooftops. CW5
Travers received the Pennsylvania Meritorious Service Medal.
(9) CW5 Travers flew numerous missions for the
Pennsylvania National Guard, including during Tropical Storm
Eloise in 1975 and the Truckers' Strike in 1977. He also
served as an Instructor Pilot and Aviation Safety Officer.
(10) At the Eastern Army Aviation Training Site, at Fort
Indiantown Gap, CW5 Travers served as Standardization
20250SB1092PN1314 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.