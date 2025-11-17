Senate Resolution 193 Printer's Number 1318
PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - WHEREAS, Home health professionals offer a broad range of
skilled medical services, including nursing care and physical,
occupational, speech and respiratory therapies, helping patients
recover, regain strength and thrive in the place they call home;
and
WHEREAS, Home care, home health and hospice teams work hand-
in-hand with families, offering valuable education, training and
respite, empowering caregivers with the tools and confidence to
provide the best possible care for their loved ones; and
WHEREAS, These dedicated professionals represent more than
375,000 jobs across this Commonwealth, forming a vital part of
Pennsylvania's health care workforce, with the growing demand
for care projected to create a need for more than 115,000
additional workers by 2030; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's aging population is expanding at an
unprecedented rate, with an estimated one in three
Pennsylvanians expected to be over 60 years of age by 2030; and
WHEREAS, Each month, more than 500,000 residents of this
Commonwealth receive compassionate, person-centered home-based
care that allows them to live fuller, safer and more independent
lives; and
WHEREAS, Every individual, whether aging, living with a
disability or managing chronic illness deserves the right to
choose to live independently and with dignity in the comfort of
their own home; and
WHEREAS, Despite the extraordinary dedication of these
professionals, there remains only one home care worker for every
eight Pennsylvanians who wish to receive care in their own
homes, underscoring the urgent need to strengthen and support
this essential workforce; therefore be it
