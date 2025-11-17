Senate Resolution 193 Printer's Number 1318

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - WHEREAS, Home health professionals offer a broad range of

skilled medical services, including nursing care and physical,

occupational, speech and respiratory therapies, helping patients

recover, regain strength and thrive in the place they call home;

and

WHEREAS, Home care, home health and hospice teams work hand-

in-hand with families, offering valuable education, training and

respite, empowering caregivers with the tools and confidence to

provide the best possible care for their loved ones; and

WHEREAS, These dedicated professionals represent more than

375,000 jobs across this Commonwealth, forming a vital part of

Pennsylvania's health care workforce, with the growing demand

for care projected to create a need for more than 115,000

additional workers by 2030; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's aging population is expanding at an

unprecedented rate, with an estimated one in three

Pennsylvanians expected to be over 60 years of age by 2030; and

WHEREAS, Each month, more than 500,000 residents of this

Commonwealth receive compassionate, person-centered home-based

care that allows them to live fuller, safer and more independent

lives; and

WHEREAS, Every individual, whether aging, living with a

disability or managing chronic illness deserves the right to

choose to live independently and with dignity in the comfort of

their own home; and

WHEREAS, Despite the extraordinary dedication of these

professionals, there remains only one home care worker for every

eight Pennsylvanians who wish to receive care in their own

homes, underscoring the urgent need to strengthen and support

this essential workforce; therefore be it

20250SR0193PN1318 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30