VetStem Cell Therapy Helps Tripod Dog Recover from Cruciate Ligament Injuries

Everest, a pit bull with only three legs, received VetStem Cell Therapy for bilateral cruciate ligament tears and a meniscal tear.

Since the stem cell therapy, not only is she able to walk again, she also has her zoomies again.” — Everest's Owner

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everest, a 6-year-old pit bull, has faced more challenges than most dogs. Early in life, she sustained severe injuries that resulted in the loss of her right front leg, two toes on her left front foot, and her tail. She even required CPR during her amputation surgery but miraculously survived and went on to become her owner’s constant companion.

A few years ago, Everest’s owner noticed that she had begun limping on her right hind leg. A consultation with Dr. Jeff Christiansen of Superior Veterinary Surgical Solutions revealed that Everest had partial tears in both cruciate ligaments and likely a meniscal tear. However, because she only has three legs, Everest was not considered a good candidate for surgical repair. Instead, Dr. Christiansen suggested treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy.

VetStem Cell Therapy has been successfully used in thousands of animals to help manage orthopedic conditions like cruciate ligament injuries and osteoarthritis. Stem cells are capable of reducing inflammation, decreasing pain, and supporting the repair and regeneration of damaged tissues. The goal of therapy is to help restore mobility, improve comfort, and enhance long-term joint function and quality of life.

To begin the process, Dr. Christiansen collected a small sample of Everest’s fat tissue during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The tissue was shipped to the VetStem laboratory, where technicians isolated and concentrated the stem and regenerative cells. Three doses of Everest’s stem cells were sent back to Dr. Christiansen and injected into both of her knees along with an intravenous dose. Additional cells were stored in cryopreservation for possible future treatments.

According to her owner, the results were amazing. Everest no longer limped, and she was herself again, zoomies and all. “It was a night and day difference,” she shared. “Before the stem cell therapy, she was having trouble walking and standing for any period of time. I was basically having to carry her everywhere. Since the stem cell therapy, not only is she able to walk again, she also has her zoomies again.” Her owner went on to say, “I can’t thank everyone at VetStem enough for this being an option for her. It saved her life. Everest is my heart and soul, I don’t know what I would do without VetStem.”

Now, a couple of years after her initial treatment, Everest continues to thrive. Her owner plans to utilize her stored stem cells in the future to help maintain her mobility and comfort for as long as possible.

Cruciate ligament tears are among the most common orthopedic injuries in dogs and can lead to pain and the development of arthritis. While surgery is often recommended to stabilize the joint, not all dogs are surgical candidates. In these cases, VetStem Cell Therapy may provide an alternative option to help reduce pain, improve function, and enhance quality of life. To learn more about stem cell therapy for pets, visit www.vetstem.com

