Personalized Stem Cells Appoints Dr. Jaime R. Garza as Senior Strategic Advisor for Sports Medicine

Personalized Stem Cells appoints Dr. Jaime Garza as Senior Strategic Advisor for Sports Medicine, expanding leadership for athlete recovery program.

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. (PSC) announced today that Dr. Jaime R. Garza, MD, DDS, FACS has joined the company as Senior Strategic Advisor for Sports Medicine, and will be delivering his first PSC medical education seminar on November 18th, 2025. This marks a significant step in PSC’s continued expansion into regenerative medicine, clinical research, and athlete recovery.

Dr. Garza is a distinguished academic surgeon, educator, and clinical investigator whose career spans more than three decades. He serves as Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and Otolaryngology and Director of Human Regenerative Cell Trials at Tulane University School of Medicine, as well as Professor of Surgery and Otolaryngology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He founded and chaired the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at UT Health–San Antonio and served on the university’s executive committee as Associate Vice President for the Health Science Center.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Garza has led multiple FDA-approved clinical trials involving stem cell and tissue regeneration, contributing to the early adoption of regenerative techniques for orthopedic and reconstructive applications. His research and teaching have helped bridge the gap between basic science and patient care, emphasizing clinical protocols that integrate safety, efficacy, and measurable recovery outcomes.

Before joining PSC, Dr. Garza built a national reputation for his work with athlete rehabilitation and musculoskeletal recovery. As Senior Medical Advisor to the NFL Alumni Health Association and a former collegiate football player, he brings first-hand insight into the demands placed on professional and retired athletes. He has treated hundreds of athletes across disciplines, combining his surgical expertise with an understanding of the physical and psychological aspects of recovery. His work has been featured in peer-reviewed journals and national conferences focused on regenerative medicine and sports performance.

“Dr. Garza’s appointment strengthens our foundation in physician-led innovation,” said Dr. Bob Harman, Chief Executive Officer of Personalized Stem Cells. “He represents the bridge between academic medicine and applied regenerative therapy—helping PSC expand access to legitimate, FDA-compliant cell therapy options for patients and athletes alike.”

At PSC, Dr. Garza will support the company’s Athlete Division, advise on clinical development and education programs, and serve as a liaison between researchers, clinicians, and athletic organizations seeking responsible pathways to regenerative care. His work will inform future clinical studies focused on joint repair, recovery optimization, and regenerative musculoskeletal health. To register for Dr. Garza’s upcoming webinar, click here.

About Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. (PSC)

Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. provides investigational regenerative cell therapy options through FDA Expanded Access and Right to Try programs. PSC is dedicated to advancing the responsible translation of stem cell science into accessible treatments that prioritize patient safety, physician education, and regulatory compliance. The company partners with clinical investigators, health systems, and sports organizations to bring evidence-based regenerative solutions to patients across the United States.

