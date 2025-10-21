Tryon Equine Hospital Surpasses 200 VetStem Regenerative Medicine Cases

Tryon Equine Hospital has provided VetStem Cell Therapy to their patients since 2005 and recently surpassed 200 stem cell cases.

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetStem, Inc., a leading provider of regenerative veterinary medicine, is proud to recognize Tryon Equine Hospital in Columbus, North Carolina, for treating more than 200 patients with VetStem Cell Therapy.

VetStem Cell Therapy uses a patient’s own stem cells to help reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and promote healing in cases such as tendon and ligament injuries, joint disease, and other orthopedic conditions. With over 200 treated cases, Tryon Equine Hospital demonstrates a long-term commitment to regenerative medicine and to improving outcomes for equine patients.

Veterinarian Dr. Bill Hay began utilizing VetStem Cell Therapy in early 2006. His colleague, Dr. Alec Davern, began providing the service in 2021. Both Dr. Hay and Dr. Davern are board-certified veterinary surgeons who use VetStem Cell Therapy to help horses recover from injuries and maintain peak performance.

“Tryon Equine’s long-standing commitment to regenerative medicine highlights their dedication to providing the highest level of care,” said Dr. Bob Harman, DVM, MPVM, CEO and Founder of VetStem. “We are honored to celebrate this milestone with their team and the many horses whose lives have been improved by stem cell therapy.”

VetStem has been a pioneer in veterinary regenerative medicine since 2004 and was the first company to bring adipose-derived stem cell therapy to animals in the U.S. Nearly 7,000 horses have been treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for various conditions, with high rates of return to performance. According to survey results from horse owners, 76% of horses returned to full work at their prior level after treatment for suspensory ligament injuries, 77% after treatment for tendon injuries, and 57% following treatment for joint disease. Learn more at www.vetstem.com.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

