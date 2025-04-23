VetStem, Inc. Achieves Industry Leading Milestone with 40,000 Stem Cell Treatments

Leading regenerative medicine company, VetStem, Inc., has processed over 40,000 stem cell treatments for animals across the United States and Canada.

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading regenerative veterinary medicine company, VetStem, Inc., is proud to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to advancing animal health. The company has successfully processed over 40,000 stem cell treatments for animals across the United States and Canada. As a pioneer in the field of regenerative veterinary medicine, the San Diego based company has processed over 16,500 patient samples and has been providing stem cell processing services for veterinarians and their patients for over 20 years.

VetStem's patented technology allows for the isolation and concentration of regenerative cells, providing veterinarians with a powerful tool to treat a variety of orthopedic and degenerative conditions in animals. VetStem Cell Therapy is primarily used for the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoarthritis as well as injured tendons and ligaments in dogs, cats, and horses. In addition to domestic animals, VetStem has worked with multiple exotic animal organizations to provide stem cell therapy for several exotic species. This latest milestone is a testament to the trust that veterinarians and pet owners place in VetStem's regenerative therapies.

"Reaching 40,000 stem cell treatments is a significant milestone for VetStem, and it reflects the continued trust veterinarians and pet owners have in the power of regenerative medicine.” said Dr. Bob Harman, CEO and Founder of VetStem. “We are proud to continue providing innovative solutions that improve the lives of animals, whether they are family pets or exotic species. This achievement reinforces our commitment to advancing veterinary care and offering the most effective treatments for a wide range of conditions."

VetStem continues to prioritize research and development to broaden the scope of regenerative medicine applications. Last year, the company introduced PrecisePRP™, the first FDA-reviewed allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell therapy product in the U.S., which was recently licensed to PetVivo Animal Health. Additionally, VetStem recently secured strategic funding that will help expedite the final stages toward FDA conditional approval of StemStat™ Ortho, an off-the-shelf allogeneic stem cell therapy designed to treat canine osteoarthritis.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a

therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.



