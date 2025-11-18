M/A/R/C Research and Animalytix Join Forces to Introduce Parallax Initiative

By connecting our different views through the Parallax Initiative, we will bring a unique perspective to the business issues facing our animal health clients.” — Brad Seipel, M/A/R/C Research

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M/A/R/C® Research, a global leader in custom marketing research and insights, and Animalytix, the leading provider of actionable market insights for the North American animal health industry, have joined forces to introduce the Parallax Initiative.

A Comprehensive "Source of Truth": The Parallax Initiative's unified platform is unique in its ability to combine the power of qualitative and quantitative insights to produce the enriched datasets and tailored research studies needed to deliver more predictive trend analyses, optimized product launches, and high-impact customer experiences.

"By bringing together the robustness and power of the Animalytix data resources with M/A/R/C® Research's methodological rigor, we will redefine what it means to make data-driven decisions in today's dynamic marketplace" says Animalytix CEO Chris Ragland. Brad Seipel, Executive Vice President of M/A/R/C Research, says "by connecting our different views through the Parallax Initiative, we will bring a unique perspective to the business issues facing our animal health clients. We will have the resources necessary to deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions for brands seeking sharper, faster and more robust market intelligence."

Jim Thomas, PhD, Director of Analytical Services at Animalytix and Senior Business Advisor for M/A/R/C® Research, will lead The Parallax Initiative. Dr. Thomas is the former Senior Manager Global Market Intelligence and Portfolio Management for Bayer Animal Health and has more than 20 years of animal health industry experience with Bayer and most recently with Elanco. "For a market researcher, the primary challenge is always to better understand both "what" is happening and "why," says Jim Thomas. "Delivering those insights can prove to be surprisingly challenging in many instances due to gaps in our understanding of the market or of the factors driving customer behaviors. I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to harness the capabilities of these unique and powerful resources to address those questions on behalf of our shared clientele."

For more information about the Parallax Initiative, please contact: Jim Thomas at J.Thomas@animalytix.com or Brad Seipel at Brad.Seipel@marcresearch.com.

