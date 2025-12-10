The Growing Shoppable Media Ecosystem: Consumers Engage Across Screens to Shop and Buy

Platforms like TikTok Shop, Instagram Shopping, and YouTube Shopping are making it easier than ever for consumers to discover products and make in-app purchases.

Today’s consumers encounter shoppable touchpoints across multiple channels

Shoppable media is changing the game for everyone within the media ecosystem, creating new ways to increase consumer engagement.” — Adriana Waterston

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoppable media has evolved into a dynamic ecosystem that spans social media, connected TV, and the gaming environment. Today’s consumers encounter shoppable touchpoints across multiple channels, from scanning QR codes during streamed content to interacting with shoppable posts and video on social apps to making-in-app purchases while gaming. As this ecosystem grows, social media in particular plays a leading role, with platforms like TikTok Shop, Instagram Shopping, and YouTube Shopping making it easier than ever for consumers to discover products and make in-app purchases.

According to Horowitz Research’s latest annual report, State of Media, Entertainment and Tech: Advertising in a Digital World 2025, nearly half (45%) of consumers have purchased a product through a social media platform in the past month, with TikTok Shop leading the way. Convenience and product discovery are driving the social media shopping trend. In fact, half of consumers (50%) agree that social media has become a primary way to learn about new brands and products. The study reveals that 23% of consumers aged 18 and older have clicked on a brand ad in their social media feed or homepage, and 13% have purchased products from an influencer’s social media page. Adoption is highest among women aged 18-34 and Latinx consumers, with Latinx shoppers more likely to purchase through TikTok Shop compared to their white, Black, and Asian counterparts. Among social media shoppers, 71% reported placing one to four orders in the past month, while 23% placed five or more orders.

Beyond social media, connected TV is also becoming a powerful shoppable media channel. Viewers are increasingly engaging in interactive ads that feature scannable QR codes, allowing them to learn more about a product or make a purchase directly from the TV screen. Fifteen percent of consumers scanned a QR code that appeared on their TV screen while watching content in the past month, and 10% say that QR codes that pop up while watching TV inviting them to learn more about a product are the most effective way to reach them.

“Shoppable media is changing the game for everyone within the media ecosystem, creating new ways to increase consumer engagement with advertising, shortening the marketing funnel by driving product discovery and conversion in one experience, and providing media and tech companies with the opportunity to monetize additional revenue streams ” notes Adriana Waterston, Executive Vice President and Insights & Strategy Lead for Horowitz Research, a division of M/A/R/C Research. “The opportunities presented by shoppable media can already be evidenced in the social space. We are excited to see how the CTV shoppable media space will evolve in the next year as more brands lean into shoppable advertising.”

ABOUT THE STUDY

The State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Advertising in a Digital World 2025 focuses on how to effectively reach and advertise to consumers in the digital media landscape. We explore consumer engagement across channels, interest and interactive advertising, opportunities for V-commerce and more. It is a must-read for media brands, advertisers, and agencies. The survey was conducted in September 2025 among 2,000 TV content viewers 18+, conducted online. The survey is offered in English and Spanish. Data have been weighted to ensure results are representative of the overall U.S. population. The report is available in total market, FOCUS Latinx, FOCUS Black, and FOCUS Asian editions.

CONTACT

For more information about the State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Advertising in a Digital World 2025 report, visit: https://www.horowitzresearch.com/syndicated-research/state-of-media-entertainment-tech-advertising-in-a-digital-world/ . To purchase the report, schedule an interview with an analyst, or to request specific data, please contact Adriana Waterston: adrianaw@horowitzresearch.com.

ABOUT HOROWITZ RESEARCH, A DIVISION OF M/A/R/C® RESEARCH

Horowitz Research helps content providers identify programming and advertising opportunities for their customers and potential customers to help drive acquisition and retention. We provide curated consumer research services to optimize your go-to-market strategies, inform programming decisions, and understand your target audiences’ needs, attitudes, and behaviors around media and tech consumption, subscriptions, and plans for the future. We also offer a suite of syndicated studies with the latest data on how the media industry is evolving. For more information, visit Horowitz Research's website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.