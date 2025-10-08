Multicultural Pet Owners Offer Unique Opportunities for Brands, Retailers, and Pet Care Providers

Health and wellness are top priorities for multicultural pet owners, with routine veterinary visits seen as essential.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multicultural pet owners are shaping the pet care industry in meaningful ways, according to a recent groundbreaking report conducted by M/A/R/C® Research and its multicultural practice, Horowitz Research. The Pet Culture in Multicultural America report sheds light on the evolving landscape of pet ownership in America, emphasizing the growing influence of diverse and multicultural communities on pet-related behaviors, spending, and market opportunities.

For example, both LGBTQIA+ and Latinx consumers are emerging as leading forces in pet ownership across the United States, reporting the highest rates of pet ownership at 81% and 77%, respectively, across all demographic groups. While Asian consumers have lower levels of pet ownership (52%) versus total market (67%) and other diverse pet owners, those who do own a pet report the highest level of pet-related expenditure. Along with Black and LGBTQIA+ households (both at 42%), unacculturated and bilingual Asians (60%) are also more likely to be first-time pet owners, leading growth in the pet care market, proportional to their population in the market.

Health and wellness are top priorities for multicultural pet owners, with routine veterinary visits seen as essential. Compared to total market (85%), a higher proportion of Latinx (90%), Black (90%), and Asian (89%) pet owners reported taking their pets to the vet within the past year, underscoring a commitment to responsible pet care and preventive health practices. This trend presents opportunities for veterinary services and health-focused pet brands to engage these communities more effectively.

Retail preferences also reveal important trends, according to the report. Walmart remains the top destination for pet food purchases across all segments, with multicultural pet owners outpacing total market in buying from online platforms such as Amazon and Chewy. This shift toward digital shopping highlights the need for e-commerce strategies that cater to diverse consumer needs.

Finally, the influence of digital media is growing. Internet searches and veterinarians are the primary sources of pet health information, with Black, Latinx and LGBTQIA+ pet owners reporting a higher likelihood to frequently use social media for pet health decisions. YouTube, as well as other social media platforms, provide an inexpensive venue for capturing the attention of these audiences. All multicultural segments wish there were more online resources to help manage their pet's health, compared to total market. This presents a valuable opportunity for brands to connect with these audiences through targeted digital campaigns, culturally relevant messaging, and in-language resources.

Conclusion: The Pet Culture in Multicultural America report underscores the importance of culturally nuanced marketing strategies to effectively engage diverse pet-owning communities. As multicultural consumers continue to shape the future of pet ownership, brands and retailers have a unique opportunity to build deeper connections and drive growth in an increasingly inclusive marketplace.

For more information about the report, email Brad.Seipel@marcresearch or visit https://www.marcresearch.com/multicultural_pet_culture.html

ABOUT THE STUDY

The study incorporated over 2,000 online surveys among U.S. pet owners aged 18 and older. Oversampling of white/non-Hispanic, Black, Latinx, and Asian respondents, weighted to proper representation, allowed for deep dives by segment. In addition to these findings, the comprehensive Pet Culture in Multicultural America report also delves into generational cohorts (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers), as well as dog versus cat owners, with detailed information on pet and owner profiles, engagement with pet health and care, pet-related influencers, and pet product shopping behaviors with deep dives on pet food and flea/tick/heartworm control treatments.

