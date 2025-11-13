100 stores hit with tobacco closure orders

Release date: 13/11/25

South Australia is continuing to lead the way in the fight against illicit tobacco and vapes with 100 stores across the state now hit with closure orders.

Since June 5 – when the Minister’s new closure order powers came into effect - 100 28-day closure orders have been issued to stores caught selling illicit tobacco and vapes.

The State Government has now seized product valued at approximately $50 million including more than:

41 million cigarettes

140,000 vapes

13,585 kilograms of loose tobacco

Two long term closure orders have also been issued with another five being progressed in the Magistrates Court.

South Australia has a nation-leading response to tackling tobacco and smoking, recently judged as best in the country by the Australian Council on Smoking and Health.

The Malinauskas Government has been relentless in its fight against the illicit tobacco trade in South Australia. Through our dedicated $16 million illicit tobacco taskforce with Consumer and Business Services, we have continued to shut down as many stores as possible to disrupt the business model being peddled by organised crime.

The taskforce has been active right across the state closing stores in metropolitan Adelaide and regional South Australia with approximately 20 per cent of raids taking part in the regions.

In addition to closure orders, South Australia was the first to introduce tough new penalties with fines of up to $6.6 million for those caught selling a large commercial quantity of illicit tobacco and vapes.

We also championed nationally the introduction of a new offence for landlords that knowingly allow a premise to be used to sell illicit tobacco and vapes with penalties of up to $20,000 for an individual and $50,000 for a body corporate.

Suburb Breakdown

Suburb Amount of Closure Orders Aberfoyle Park 2 Adelaide 13 Blair Athol 1 Campbelltown 2 Christies Beach 2 Clarence Gardens 2 Clearview 2 Edwardstown 1 Elizabeth 1 Elizabeth South 1 Ethelton 3 Evandale 1 Gawler 1 Glenelg 1 Glenelg North 1 Hendon 1 Barmera 1 Berri 1 Henley Beach 1 Hindmarsh 1 Holden Hill 1 Kadina 2 Kilkenny 1 Malvern 2 Marden 1 Flinders Park 1 Melrose Park 1 Gawler South 1 Modbury 2 Morphett Vale 4 Mount Barker 3 Murray Bridge 2 Hackham 1 Huntfield Heights 1 North Adelaide 1 Nuriootpa 2 Para Hills 1 Parafield Gardens 1 Plympton 1 Pooraka 1 Port Adelaide 1 Rosewater 2 Salisbury 3 Salisbury East 1 Salisbury North 7 Seaford 2 Sefton Park 1 Semaphore 3 Smithfield 3 Stonyfell 2 Strathalbyn 1 Valley View 3 Wallaroo 1 Woodville South 1 Total 100

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

South Australia is throwing everything at the fight against illicit tobacco.

We have now closed 100 stores across the state selling illegal tobacco and vapes and seized approximately $50 million worth of product.

We know it is largely organised crime that is behind this trade and closing down stores significantly disrupts their business model.

The presence of illicit tobacco is extremely dangerous and we are not going to allow these criminals to operate in our state.

Anyone selling illicit tobacco and vapes in South Australia is on notice that you will be shut down.