This Thanksgiving, Skip the Discount—Try Gratitude-Driven Sales Instead

Tom Jackobs

Tom Jackobs urges clinics to ditch the Black Friday mindset and focus on service

What if you didn’t offer a single discount this November and still hit your revenue goals?”
— Tom Jackobs
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Black Friday emails crowd inboxes, Tom Jackobs is telling wellness businesses to take a different path: no discounts, just heart.

Jackobs, a Los Angeles-based sales coach, says that price-cutting doesn’t create long-term clients—gratitude does.

“What if you didn’t offer a single discount this November and still hit your revenue goals?” he challenges. “That’s possible when you know how to connect with clients emotionally.”

His Selling With H.E.A.R.T. method teaches private-pay practitioners how to grow revenue through ethical, structured conversations—not sales pressure.

This season, Jackobs invites businesses to lean into purpose, not panic pricing.

Learn more at Tom Jackobs here https://tomjackobs.com/


