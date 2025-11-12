Tom Jackobs Teaches Wellness Practices to Sell with Gratitude, Not Gimmicks

Tom Jackobs Business Owner

This Thanksgiving, practitioners are learning to grow their business through connection

You don’t need to be pushy to grow. You need to be purposeful. Sales is about listening, connecting, and offering real solutions—especially this time of year.” — Tom Jackobs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the season of thanks approaches, sales strategist Tom Jackobs is urging health and wellness business owners to shift their sales mindset—from pushing for conversions to building meaningful client relationships.Through his signature Selling With H.E.A.R.T. framework, Jackobs shows private-pay practitioners how gratitude-driven conversations can lead to higher retention and more referrals.“You don’t need to be pushy to grow,” Jackobs says. “You need to be purposeful. Sales is about listening, connecting, and offering real solutions—especially this time of year.”Practices that implement his method report increased patient satisfaction and more consistent revenue without relying on holiday sales tactics.###About Tom Jackobs:Based in Los Angeles, Tom is an international speaker and fractional sales leader who helps wellness professionals sell authentically, ethically, and effectively. Learn more at https://tomjackobs.com/ Media Contact: Tom Jackobstom@tomjackobs.com713-240-1529

