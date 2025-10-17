Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,750 in the last 365 days.

Automation Alone Can’t Bring Ghosted Leads Back—Here’s What Works Instead

Tom Jackobs Offers Fractional Sales Management for Heart-Led Wellness Practices

Tom Jackobs / CEO

You need to sound like a human being, not a haunted echo. That’s where most automations fail—they forget the *relationship*.”
— Tom Jackobs
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where businesses throw bots at every problem, Tom Jackobs offers a Halloween-season reality check: automation alone won’t revive your sales.
Jackobs, a Los Angeles-based fractional sales manager and speaker, specializes in hybrid AI + human systems that create real connections—not robotic reminders.

“You need to sound like a human being, not a haunted echo,” says Jackobs. “That’s where most automations fail—they forget the *relationship*.”

Tom Jackobs helps clinics set up nurturing sequences that re-engage ghosted leads with empathy, storytelling, and timing. Visit his site here https://tomjackobs.com/impact-call/.

This month, Tom Jackobs' challenging heart-led practices to upgrade from lifeless lists to living conversations.

About Tom Jackobs: Tom is an international speaker helping wellness providers grow with heart-centered sales systems and AI-backed lead reactivation.


Media Contact:
Tom Jackobs
tom@tomjackobs.com
713-240-1529

Thomas V Jackobs
JackobsEffect, Inc.
+1 713-240-1520
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Automation Alone Can’t Bring Ghosted Leads Back—Here’s What Works Instead

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more