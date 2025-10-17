Tom Jackobs / CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where businesses throw bots at every problem, Tom Jackobs offers a Halloween-season reality check: automation alone won’t revive your sales.Jackobs, a Los Angeles-based fractional sales manager and speaker, specializes in hybrid AI + human systems that create real connections—not robotic reminders.“You need to sound like a human being, not a haunted echo,” says Jackobs. “That’s where most automations fail—they forget the *relationship*.”Tom Jackobs helps clinics set up nurturing sequences that re-engage ghosted leads with empathy, storytelling, and timing. Visit his site here https://tomjackobs.com/impact-call/ This month, Tom Jackobs' challenging heart-led practices to upgrade from lifeless lists to living conversations.About Tom Jackobs: Tom is an international speaker helping wellness providers grow with heart-centered sales systems and AI-backed lead reactivation.Media Contact:Tom Jackobstom@tomjackobs.com713-240-1529

