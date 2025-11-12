RealReports Raises $1M in Strategic Funding

RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO) Dave Howe (CEO, MetroList) Garry Marsoubian (CEO, MLS Now)

Profitable AI proptech aligns with industry leaders to accelerate growth and redefine real estate data

We didn’t need to raise capital, but when our partners wanted to deepen their relationships, it made perfect sense. This isn’t about runway, it’s about strategic alignment and acceleration.” — James Rogers (CEO and Cofounder, RealReports)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the AI-powered property intelligence platform trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, today announced that it has raised $1 million in strategic capital from its partnered organizations, including MetroList Services, Inc., and MLS Now.

Unlike many venture-backed startups, RealReports is already profitable—a deliberate strategy, according to its founders.

“We’ve built RealReports to be an extremely fast-paced, but long-term and durable business,” said James Rogers, CEO and Cofounder of RealReports. “We didn’t need to raise capital, but when our partners—organizations that truly understand the industry—wanted to deepen their relationships, it made perfect sense. This isn’t about runway, it’s about strategic alignment and acceleration.”

The funding will be used to amplify RealReports’ rapid growth across sales and product development. The company has already brought on key hires to support its expanding footprint. RealReports has surpassed 50 signed partnerships in 2025, marking one of the fastest adoption curves in the industry.

“MetroList invests in top performing companies that have the potential to bring about real change to move the industry forward,” said Dave Howe, CEO of MetroList. “Our decision to invest in RealReports is rooted in their execution and vision. They’re not just building another real estate tool—they’re building the connective tissue for a smarter, more transparent industry. We’ve seen firsthand how RealReports empowers agents, brokers, and consumers alike.”

Garry Marsoubian, CEO of MLS Now, added: “RealReports has proven they can ship, scale, and sustain—consistently delivering products that solve real problems with precision and speed. What sets RealReports apart is their ability to bridge cutting-edge AI with the everyday workflows of real estate professionals. They’re profitable, nimble, and deeply aligned with MLS values of accuracy, trust, and transparency. This investment is about more than capital—it’s about partnership. We’re proud to back a company that’s not only redefining what’s possible in property intelligence but also doing it the right way.”

This year, RealReports has delivered a series of breakthrough products and upgrades, including major advancements to its flagship RealReports platform and its AI property advisor, Aiden. The company also launched new MLS and brokerage tools: Generator (lead-gen widget), Taxshot (nationwide tax/public records solution), Prospector (premium prospecting platform), and Sightline, a groundbreaking on-demand dashboard analyzing the effect of on- vs off-market listings on sale price.

"We’ve built an entire ecosystem of products that compound in value—each one designed to build on the next,” said Zach Gorman, COO and Cofounder of RealReports. “From lead generation to client engagement to deep market intelligence, every RealReports product enhances agent workflows, drives new business, and delivers more value to consumers—all seamlessly integrated in one elegant, intuitive platform.”

With profitability, strategic alignment, and relentless product momentum, RealReports has quickly emerged as an industry leader—bridging the gap between comprehensive property data, artificial intelligence, and modern real estate agent workflows.

About RealReports®

In today’s market, you either know the most—or lose to someone who does. RealReports turns comprehensive, nationwide property data from 70+ top providers into AI-powered intelligence that helps agents deliver deeper value, close more business, and gain a decisive advantage. Trusted by leading MLSs and brokerages, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate agents determined to win.

About MetroList Services, Inc.

MetroList Services Inc. is the official Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and technology provider to more than 20,000 real estate brokers and agents in Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba Counties. Now in its 40th year of operation, MetroList is the largest MLS in Northern California, serving a geographic market area covering more than 10,000 square miles. MetroList operates ten regional administrative centers that provide a full range of value-added tools, resources, and services to help real estate professionals succeed in their businesses.

About MLS Now

MLS Now is Ohio’s largest MLS, serving 14,400 subscribers belonging to 12 Associations of REALTORS® across 32 primary counties in Ohio and West Virginia. MLS Now is one of the most recognized MLSs in the Midwest, standing out through a commitment to digital tools and resources for members. For more information, visit mlsnow.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.