RealReports Unveils Taxshot: The Next Evolution of Tax Records

RealReports introduces Taxshot RealReports' AI-supercharged property data platform RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

Unlimited, Nationwide Tax Records and Premium Property Data for MLS’s

Taxshot delivers higher quality data, nationwide reach, and a seamless integration into the MLS—at a more affordable rate than legacy alternatives. This is what modern property intelligence looks like” — James Rogers (CEO & Co-founder, RealReports)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the fastest-growing AI-powered property intelligence platform in real estate, today announced the launch of Taxshot, a groundbreaking product delivering unlimited, nationwide tax records and public data as a packaged member benefit for participating MLSs. Taxshot gives real estate professionals access to the critical data they need—faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.

Designed as a core MLS service to replace overpriced and outdated legacy products, Taxshot lets members pull the RealReport for any property in the United States—without geographic restrictions—and retrieve not only complete tax records, but a vast array of additional premium data. Moreover, Taxshot comes with a powerful autopop capability to instantly fill in over 175 MLS listing fields with verified tax and public record data, eliminating manual entry, reducing errors, and speeding up the listing process for agents and brokers.

As part of the RealReports ecosystem, Taxshot integrates seamlessly with Aiden, RealReports’ AI property advisor, enabling agents to query tax and public record data conversationally and receive instant, actionable answers. With a single platform replacing multiple external products, MLSs can consolidate their core data needs, eliminate redundant costs, and reduce friction for members who no longer need to navigate multiple systems and interfaces.

“MLS’s have long relied on outdated, fragmented tax solutions that lock them into very long-term contracts that discourage innovation,” said James Rogers, CEO & Co-Founder of RealReports. “Taxshot flips that model entirely. We’re delivering higher quality data, nationwide reach, unlimited pulls, and a seamless integration into the MLS and RealReports environment—at a much more affordable rate than legacy alternatives. This is what modern property intelligence should look like.”

“With Taxshot, we’re giving MLS’s and their members an essential service that is not only better in every measurable way, but also deeply integrated into how agents already work,” said Zach Gorman, COO & Co-Founder of RealReports. “From instant AI-assisted data queries to effortless autopopulation of MLS fields, Taxshot removes inefficiencies, elevates the member experience, and ultimately makes every agent more competitive.”

Taxshot has already generated significant interest among forward-thinking MLS’s looking to enhance member benefits while streamlining their vendor stack. Whether researching off-market properties, expediting listing entry, or powering in-depth client research, Taxshot puts the full spectrum of high-quality property intelligence at agents’ fingertips. RealReports will soon announce several new partnerships launching Taxshot as a core member service.

For more information, visit realreports.ai.

About RealReports:

In today’s market, you either know the most, or you’re losing to someone who does. RealReports delivers the most comprehensive property data for every home in the U.S., supercharged by AI, to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Each RealReport transforms data from 60+ leading providers into competitive intelligence with Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question, conducts research, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate professionals determined to win.

