State-Wide MLS Deploys RealReports and Taxshot for 6,000+ Rhode Island Real Estate Professionals

State-Wide MLS Deploys RealReports and Taxshot Philip Tedesco (CEO, State-Wide MLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

New partnership replaces existing tax provider while delivering AI-powered property reports and lead generation tools.

RealReports brings property data, tax records and AI together in an intuitive platform, giving our subscribers access to modern tools that help them serve clients more efficiently and effectively.” — Philip Tedesco (CEO, State-Wide MLS)

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State-Wide MLS, the multiple listing service operated by the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS, has partnered with RealReports to provide its more than 6,000 subscribers with access to the RealReports platform, their Prospector lead generation tool, and Taxshot, RealReports’ nationwide tax and public records solution.

Through the partnership, State-Wide MLS will deploy Taxshot to replace its existing tax and public records provider, giving subscribers seamless access to nationwide tax data alongside RealReports’ AI-powered property reports.

RealReports aggregates property data from nearly 100 trusted sources into a single, comprehensive report designed to help real estate professionals quickly understand everything about a property—from ownership history and liens to climate risk, zoning insights, and more. The platform also includes Aiden, RealReports’ AI property advisor, which allows agents to ask questions about any property and instantly receive answers drawn from the report’s underlying data.

With Taxshot, State-Wide MLS subscribers will also gain streamlined access to nationwide tax and public records data, including automated population of property details and MLS fields to simplify listing preparation, property research, and client presentations.

“Access to powerful, reliable data tools is essential for today’s real estate professionals,” said Philip Tedesco, Chief Executive Officer of State-Wide MLS. “Real Reports brings property data, tax records and AI together in an intuitive platform, and through Taxshot our subscribers gain access to modern tools that help them serve clients more efficiently and effectively.”

“We built RealReports to give real estate professionals a clearer, faster way to understand any property,” said James Rogers, CEO of RealReports. “Partnering with State-Wide MLS allows us to bring that vision to thousands of Rhode Island real estate agents, while replacing fragmented data tools with a single platform that combines tax records, AI insights, and prospecting capabilities.”

“MLSs are under more pressure than ever to deliver meaningful technology for their members,” said Zach Gorman, COO and Co-Founder of RealReports. “State-Wide MLS has been incredibly thoughtful about how they equip their subscribers, and we’re excited to provide a modern solution that replaces legacy tax systems while giving them powerful tools to research properties, generate leads, and better serve their clients.”

The partnership continues a growing trend among MLS organizations adopting RealReports to consolidate fragmented data tools and deliver modern, AI-powered property insights directly to their subscribers.

For more information, visit realreports.ai

About RealReports

In today’s market, you either know the most—or lose to someone who does. RealReports turns comprehensive, nationwide property data from 70+ top providers into AI-powered intelligence that helps agents deliver deeper value, close more business, and gain a decisive advantage. Trusted by leading MLSs and brokerages, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate agents determined to win.

About State-Wide MLS

State-Wide MLS, operated by the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS®, serves more than 6,000 real estate professionals across Rhode Island. The MLS provides comprehensive property listing data and technology services that empower real estate agents to efficiently market properties and better serve home buyers and sellers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.