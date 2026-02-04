New Analysis Reveals Off-MLS Sellers in North Carolina Markets Left $406 Million on the Table in 2025

RealReports' Sightline dashboard for instant on- vs. off-MLS listing analysis Matt Fowler (CEO, Doorify MLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

RealReports and Doorify MLS data shows on-MLS listings outperform off-market sales by 13.4% across nearly 8,000 transactions

In our market, sellers who listed on the MLS achieved better outcomes—even hundreds of thousands of dollars more per sale. That’s not theory, that’s real money staying in homeowners’ pockets.” — Matt Fowler (CEO, Doorify MLS)

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the AI-powered real estate intelligence platform, today announced the release of a new collaborative analysis with Doorify MLS examining the real financial impact of selling homes on-MLS versus off-market or For Sale By Owner (FSBO).

The findings are stark: homeowners who sold properties off the MLS in Doorify MLS’s market left an estimated $406 million in unrealized value in 2025 alone. On average, homes marketed through the MLS sold for 13.4% more—approximately $51,000 per transaction—than comparable off-MLS sales.

The analysis was powered by Sightline, RealReports’ MLS analytics tool that combines listing data from Doorify MLS with sales and public-record data from RealReports’ nationwide data corpus. Sightline refreshes monthly, enabling MLSs to continuously measure and communicate the tangible value of MLS participation to members and consumers.

“This data gives us something the industry desperately needs right now: proof,” said Matt Fowler, CEO of Doorify MLS. “In our market, sellers who listed on the MLS consistently achieved better outcomes. In some counties, the difference was dramatic—tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars more per sale. That’s not theory, that’s real money staying in homeowners’ pockets.”

Key Findings from the Doorify MLS Market:

Across 16 counties and more than 80 cities, on-MLS listings outperformed off-MLS sales in nearly every area studied:

• Wake County: +$55K (+12.9%)

• Alamance County: +$58K (+22.1%)

• Chatham County: +$188K (+39.8%)

• Harnett County: +$22K (+6.9%)

• Johnston County: +$39K (+12.2%)

• Orange County: +$123K (+30.6%)

• Granville County: +$128K (+58.2%)

• Durham County: Roughly equal outcomes (+/- ~1%)

The study analyzed 20,866 on-MLS transactions and 7,963 off-MLS transactions, excluding non-arms-length sales and atypical land transfers to ensure an apples-to-apples comparison. While some high-end properties sold off-MLS inflated average prices, the median results clearly favored MLS exposure.

“We’re seeing a growing narrative that private networks and pocket listings are somehow better for consumers,” said James Rogers, Co-Founder of RealReports. “The data tells a very different story. At scale, transparency and broad market exposure still win—and Sightline gives MLSs the ability to demonstrate that with real numbers, not anecdotes.”

Turning Data into an MLS Advantage:

Sightline was designed to help MLSs move beyond defensive messaging and into proactive, data-driven storytelling—arming executives with clear, localized evidence that supports the MLS value proposition amid mounting pressure from private listing networks and off-market strategies.

“MLS leaders are being asked to justify their value in an increasingly noisy environment,” said Zach Gorman, Co-Founder and COO of RealReports. “Sightline gives them something incredibly powerful: objective, continuously refreshed data they can put directly in front of members, brokers, and consumers to show—unequivocally—that the MLS drives better outcomes.”

