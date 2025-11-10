Blockboard Launches BlockVantage™ AI-Powered DSP, Giving Advertisers Full Control Over Campaigns, Data, and Results

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockboard , the programmatic advertising platform redefining trust and transparency in digital advertising, today announced the launch of BlockVantage ™, the industry’s first one-click DSP that empowers advertisers to fully control their campaigns, outcomes, and data.BlockVantage enables marketers to plan, activate, and optimize CTV and digital video campaigns through an intuitive AI-driven interface, without relying on intermediaries, opaque fees, or convoluted supply chains. Built on proprietary blockchain-backed SmartContracts, BlockVantage guarantees every impression is 100% human and fraud-free before a single dollar is spent.“At Blockboard, we believe media buying should be transparent, intelligent, and accountable,” said Matt Wasserlauf, Founder and CEO of Blockboard. “BlockVantage eliminates the guesswork and waste in programmatic by giving advertisers a simplified tool they can finally trust. And it has AI precision, blockchain accountability, and full data ownership already baked in.”BlockVantage’s self-serve UI gives advertisers the granular targeting power and lean-in engagement of CTV, coupled with the speed and efficiency of AI. Advertisers of all sizes can now access the future of media through key features such as:- Human-Verified Impressions: Only pay for impressions confirmed to be seen by real people.- Total Data Ownership: All campaign performance data is returned directly to the advertiser—no middlemen, no lock-ins.- Blockchain Transparency: SmartContracts validate every step of the campaign with full auditability.- Cost-Per-Outcome Model: No CPM guesswork—just verified results, performance-based pricing, and a clear return on investment.BlockVantage is now available for select advertisers, and wider availability will follow later this year.The news first appeared in AdExchanger About BlockboardBlockboard is a New York City-based, outcomes-driven programmatic advertising platform that leverages the combined power of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and success in digital ad spending. Committed to reducing ad fraud and waste across the advertising ecosystem, Blockboard ensures that every ad view is verified and valuable, providing real views by real people. With innovative solutions like BlockAI, Blockboard offers targeted ad placements, refined audience segments, real-time data assessments, and customer journey analysis to optimize campaign performance and maximize ROI. For more information, visit www.myBlockboard.com

