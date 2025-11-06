Submit Release
Ovingham dry zone to be introduced

A new dry zone surrounding the Ovingham Underpass will come into effect today (6 November), following concern about anti-social behaviour.

The Commissioner for Consumer and Business Services Brett Humphrey has approved an interim 14-day dry zone, while the Minister considers the application for it to be a permanent dry area.

The Dry Zone Boundary is encompassing of the reserve, land and associated road reserves, kerbs and footpaths beneath and near the Torrens Road Underpass, Ovingham.

The decision comes after requests for its consideration were made to the Minister from local MPs and the City of Prospect and Charles Sturt in response to community concern regarding anti-social behaviour.

The anti-social behaviour includes excessive alcohol consumption, vandalism, harassment, theft and serious incidents of violence with approximately 64 calls out from SAPOL to the area in the past year.

SAPOL has identified alcohol as a driver and suggested a dry zone to the councils to manage behaviours.

A dedicated cross agency working group has also been established between State and Local Governments including SAPOL, DHS Remote Visitors Outreach, Drug and Alcohol Services SA, the City of Charles Sturt and the City of Prospect.

The City of Charles Sturt received a petition from community members in favour of a dry zone and is undertaking community consultation until 11 November, while the City of Prospect supports the introduction of a dry zone.

The Minister will consider the results of the consultation in her decision for a permanent dry area.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community and the escalation of anti-social behaviour in this area is deeply concerning.

That’s why we have stepped in with an interim dry zone while we consider the application for a permanent dry zone.

I really feel for the residents and local businesses who are being impacted by this behaviour, and I thank them for raising their concerns both with the local Councils and with the Members for Adelaide and Croydon, who have brought this to my attention.

Attributable to City of Prospect Mayor Matthew Larwood

Council has listened carefully to the concerns and experiences of our local community regarding antisocial behaviour around the Ovingham Underpass and Pocket Park.

The decision to approve a two-week dry zone reflects a balanced and community-informed approach to improving safety in the area and demonstrates Council’s commitment to working collaboratively with residents and the State Government to create safe public spaces.

This measure supports responsible behaviour while ensuring the area remains accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Attributable to City of Charles Sturt Mayor Angela Evans

We welcome this interim measure by the State Government in response to concerns from local residents and businesses around the Ovingham underpass.

We are currently undertaking community consultation to consider permanent Dry Zones in the area and invite the community to share their feedback.

List of Police Callouts at Ovingham Underpass

Date and Time

Reason for call out

Additional details

7/02/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

10/02/2025

Disturbance

  

4/03/2025

Intoxicated/Drugged

  

19/03/2025

Enquiry

  

20/03/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

21/03/2025

Intoxicated/Drugged

  

24/03/2025

Standby Breach of Peace

  

20/04/2025

Traffic Related Incident

  

23/04/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

26/04/2025

Traffic Related Incident

  

7/05/2025

Disturbance

Check on Welfare

22/05/2025

Disturbance

  

2/06/2025

Check on Welfare

Disturbance/Domestic Violence

13/08/2025

Intoxicated/Drugged

Disturbance

14/08/2025

Disturbance

  

19/08/2025

Fire - Non Structure

  

20/08/2025

Intoxicated/Drugged

  

23/08/2025

Drug Offence

  

23/08/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

24/08/2025

Fire - Grass/Scrub

Enquiry

25/08/2025

Person Collapsed

  

26/08/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

29/08/2025

Disturbance

  

3/09/2025

Intoxicated/Drugged

  

4/09/2025

Disturbance

Intoxicated/Drugged

6/09/2025

Disturbance

  

6/09/2025

Shop Theft

Disturbance

7/09/2025

Disturbance

  

9/09/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

10/09/2025

Fire - Non Structure

Disturbance

10/09/2025

Fire - Non Structure

  

10/09/2025

Fire - Non Structure

  

10/09/2025

Suspect/Vehicle Loitering

Fire - Non Structure

15/09/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

15/09/2025

Disturbance

  

16/09/2025

Suspect/Vehicle Loitering

  

17/09/2025

Disturbance

  

17/09/2025

Enquiry

  

18/09/2025

Assistance Required

  

21/09/2025

Person Collapsed

  

22/09/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

23/09/2025

Fire - Non Structure

  

23/09/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

24/09/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

24/09/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

26/09/2025

Disturbance

  

26/09/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

29/09/2025

Fire - Non Structure

Disturbance

29/09/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

30/09/2025

Disturbance

  

1/10/2025

Suspect/Vehicle Loitering

  

2/10/2025

Disturbance

  

2/10/2025

Potentially Violent Disturbance

  

3/10/2025

Disturbance

  

6/10/2025

Disturbance

  

6/10/2025

Disturbance/Noisy Party

  

6/10/2025

Fire - Non Structure

Disturbance

7/10/2025

Fire - Non Structure

  

16/10/2025

Disturbance

  

17/10/2025

Intoxicated/Drugged

Traffic Hazard

17/10/2025

Damage Property

Damage Property - Graffiti

21/10/2025

Disturbance

  

23/10/2025

Disturbance

  

Map of the Dry Zone

