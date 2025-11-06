Ovingham dry zone to be introduced
Release date: 06/11/25
A new dry zone surrounding the Ovingham Underpass will come into effect today (6 November), following concern about anti-social behaviour.
The Commissioner for Consumer and Business Services Brett Humphrey has approved an interim 14-day dry zone, while the Minister considers the application for it to be a permanent dry area.
The Dry Zone Boundary is encompassing of the reserve, land and associated road reserves, kerbs and footpaths beneath and near the Torrens Road Underpass, Ovingham.
The decision comes after requests for its consideration were made to the Minister from local MPs and the City of Prospect and Charles Sturt in response to community concern regarding anti-social behaviour.
The anti-social behaviour includes excessive alcohol consumption, vandalism, harassment, theft and serious incidents of violence with approximately 64 calls out from SAPOL to the area in the past year.
SAPOL has identified alcohol as a driver and suggested a dry zone to the councils to manage behaviours.
A dedicated cross agency working group has also been established between State and Local Governments including SAPOL, DHS Remote Visitors Outreach, Drug and Alcohol Services SA, the City of Charles Sturt and the City of Prospect.
The City of Charles Sturt received a petition from community members in favour of a dry zone and is undertaking community consultation until 11 November, while the City of Prospect supports the introduction of a dry zone.
The Minister will consider the results of the consultation in her decision for a permanent dry area.
Quotes
Attributable to Andrea Michaels
Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community and the escalation of anti-social behaviour in this area is deeply concerning.
That’s why we have stepped in with an interim dry zone while we consider the application for a permanent dry zone.
I really feel for the residents and local businesses who are being impacted by this behaviour, and I thank them for raising their concerns both with the local Councils and with the Members for Adelaide and Croydon, who have brought this to my attention.
Attributable to City of Prospect Mayor Matthew Larwood
Council has listened carefully to the concerns and experiences of our local community regarding antisocial behaviour around the Ovingham Underpass and Pocket Park.
The decision to approve a two-week dry zone reflects a balanced and community-informed approach to improving safety in the area and demonstrates Council’s commitment to working collaboratively with residents and the State Government to create safe public spaces.
This measure supports responsible behaviour while ensuring the area remains accessible and enjoyable for everyone.
Attributable to City of Charles Sturt Mayor Angela Evans
We welcome this interim measure by the State Government in response to concerns from local residents and businesses around the Ovingham underpass.
We are currently undertaking community consultation to consider permanent Dry Zones in the area and invite the community to share their feedback.
List of Police Callouts at Ovingham Underpass
|
Date and Time
|
Reason for call out
|
Additional details
|
7/02/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
10/02/2025
|
Disturbance
|
4/03/2025
|
Intoxicated/Drugged
|
19/03/2025
|
Enquiry
|
20/03/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
21/03/2025
|
Intoxicated/Drugged
|
24/03/2025
|
Standby Breach of Peace
|
20/04/2025
|
Traffic Related Incident
|
23/04/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
26/04/2025
|
Traffic Related Incident
|
7/05/2025
|
Disturbance
|
Check on Welfare
|
22/05/2025
|
Disturbance
|
2/06/2025
|
Check on Welfare
|
Disturbance/Domestic Violence
|
13/08/2025
|
Intoxicated/Drugged
|
Disturbance
|
14/08/2025
|
Disturbance
|
19/08/2025
|
Fire - Non Structure
|
20/08/2025
|
Intoxicated/Drugged
|
23/08/2025
|
Drug Offence
|
23/08/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
24/08/2025
|
Fire - Grass/Scrub
|
Enquiry
|
25/08/2025
|
Person Collapsed
|
26/08/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
29/08/2025
|
Disturbance
|
3/09/2025
|
Intoxicated/Drugged
|
4/09/2025
|
Disturbance
|
Intoxicated/Drugged
|
6/09/2025
|
Disturbance
|
6/09/2025
|
Shop Theft
|
Disturbance
|
7/09/2025
|
Disturbance
|
9/09/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
10/09/2025
|
Fire - Non Structure
|
Disturbance
|
10/09/2025
|
Fire - Non Structure
|
10/09/2025
|
Fire - Non Structure
|
10/09/2025
|
Suspect/Vehicle Loitering
|
Fire - Non Structure
|
15/09/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
15/09/2025
|
Disturbance
|
16/09/2025
|
Suspect/Vehicle Loitering
|
17/09/2025
|
Disturbance
|
17/09/2025
|
Enquiry
|
18/09/2025
|
Assistance Required
|
21/09/2025
|
Person Collapsed
|
22/09/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
23/09/2025
|
Fire - Non Structure
|
23/09/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
24/09/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
24/09/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
26/09/2025
|
Disturbance
|
26/09/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
29/09/2025
|
Fire - Non Structure
|
Disturbance
|
29/09/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
30/09/2025
|
Disturbance
|
1/10/2025
|
Suspect/Vehicle Loitering
|
2/10/2025
|
Disturbance
|
2/10/2025
|
Potentially Violent Disturbance
|
3/10/2025
|
Disturbance
|
6/10/2025
|
Disturbance
|
6/10/2025
|
Disturbance/Noisy Party
|
6/10/2025
|
Fire - Non Structure
|
Disturbance
|
7/10/2025
|
Fire - Non Structure
|
16/10/2025
|
Disturbance
|
17/10/2025
|
Intoxicated/Drugged
|
Traffic Hazard
|
17/10/2025
|
Damage Property
|
Damage Property - Graffiti
|
21/10/2025
|
Disturbance
|
23/10/2025
|
Disturbance
Map of the Dry Zone
