Ovingham dry zone to be introduced

Release date: 06/11/25

A new dry zone surrounding the Ovingham Underpass will come into effect today (6 November), following concern about anti-social behaviour.

The Commissioner for Consumer and Business Services Brett Humphrey has approved an interim 14-day dry zone, while the Minister considers the application for it to be a permanent dry area.

The Dry Zone Boundary is encompassing of the reserve, land and associated road reserves, kerbs and footpaths beneath and near the Torrens Road Underpass, Ovingham.

The decision comes after requests for its consideration were made to the Minister from local MPs and the City of Prospect and Charles Sturt in response to community concern regarding anti-social behaviour.

The anti-social behaviour includes excessive alcohol consumption, vandalism, harassment, theft and serious incidents of violence with approximately 64 calls out from SAPOL to the area in the past year.

SAPOL has identified alcohol as a driver and suggested a dry zone to the councils to manage behaviours.

A dedicated cross agency working group has also been established between State and Local Governments including SAPOL, DHS Remote Visitors Outreach, Drug and Alcohol Services SA, the City of Charles Sturt and the City of Prospect.

The City of Charles Sturt received a petition from community members in favour of a dry zone and is undertaking community consultation until 11 November, while the City of Prospect supports the introduction of a dry zone.

The Minister will consider the results of the consultation in her decision for a permanent dry area.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community and the escalation of anti-social behaviour in this area is deeply concerning.

That’s why we have stepped in with an interim dry zone while we consider the application for a permanent dry zone.

I really feel for the residents and local businesses who are being impacted by this behaviour, and I thank them for raising their concerns both with the local Councils and with the Members for Adelaide and Croydon, who have brought this to my attention.

Attributable to City of Prospect Mayor Matthew Larwood

Council has listened carefully to the concerns and experiences of our local community regarding antisocial behaviour around the Ovingham Underpass and Pocket Park.

The decision to approve a two-week dry zone reflects a balanced and community-informed approach to improving safety in the area and demonstrates Council’s commitment to working collaboratively with residents and the State Government to create safe public spaces.

This measure supports responsible behaviour while ensuring the area remains accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Attributable to City of Charles Sturt Mayor Angela Evans

We welcome this interim measure by the State Government in response to concerns from local residents and businesses around the Ovingham underpass.

We are currently undertaking community consultation to consider permanent Dry Zones in the area and invite the community to share their feedback.

List of Police Callouts at Ovingham Underpass

Date and Time Reason for call out Additional details 7/02/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 10/02/2025 Disturbance 4/03/2025 Intoxicated/Drugged 19/03/2025 Enquiry 20/03/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 21/03/2025 Intoxicated/Drugged 24/03/2025 Standby Breach of Peace 20/04/2025 Traffic Related Incident 23/04/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 26/04/2025 Traffic Related Incident 7/05/2025 Disturbance Check on Welfare 22/05/2025 Disturbance 2/06/2025 Check on Welfare Disturbance/Domestic Violence 13/08/2025 Intoxicated/Drugged Disturbance 14/08/2025 Disturbance 19/08/2025 Fire - Non Structure 20/08/2025 Intoxicated/Drugged 23/08/2025 Drug Offence 23/08/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 24/08/2025 Fire - Grass/Scrub Enquiry 25/08/2025 Person Collapsed 26/08/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 29/08/2025 Disturbance 3/09/2025 Intoxicated/Drugged 4/09/2025 Disturbance Intoxicated/Drugged 6/09/2025 Disturbance 6/09/2025 Shop Theft Disturbance 7/09/2025 Disturbance 9/09/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 10/09/2025 Fire - Non Structure Disturbance 10/09/2025 Fire - Non Structure 10/09/2025 Fire - Non Structure 10/09/2025 Suspect/Vehicle Loitering Fire - Non Structure 15/09/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 15/09/2025 Disturbance 16/09/2025 Suspect/Vehicle Loitering 17/09/2025 Disturbance 17/09/2025 Enquiry 18/09/2025 Assistance Required 21/09/2025 Person Collapsed 22/09/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 23/09/2025 Fire - Non Structure 23/09/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 24/09/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 24/09/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 26/09/2025 Disturbance 26/09/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 29/09/2025 Fire - Non Structure Disturbance 29/09/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 30/09/2025 Disturbance 1/10/2025 Suspect/Vehicle Loitering 2/10/2025 Disturbance 2/10/2025 Potentially Violent Disturbance 3/10/2025 Disturbance 6/10/2025 Disturbance 6/10/2025 Disturbance/Noisy Party 6/10/2025 Fire - Non Structure Disturbance 7/10/2025 Fire - Non Structure 16/10/2025 Disturbance 17/10/2025 Intoxicated/Drugged Traffic Hazard 17/10/2025 Damage Property Damage Property - Graffiti 21/10/2025 Disturbance 23/10/2025 Disturbance

Map of the Dry Zone