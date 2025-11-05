New ED delivered for Victor Harbor

The new emergency department at the Southern Fleurieu Health Service in Victor Harbor will open to patients in the coming weeks, quadrupling patient capacity and ensuring the hospital continues to meet the needs of a growing regional community.

It’s the first major upgrade for this hospital in a decade, delivering a bigger and better ED that will provide vital health services to the coastal communities of Encounter Bay and surrounding areas for many years to come.

This $16.8 million upgrade, jointly funded by the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments, has increased the number of patient spaces in the ED from five to 20, including:

First-ever features for the Southern Fleurieu Health Service, such as an Extended Care Unit with three beds for clinically stable patients who are expected to be discharged within 24 hours, two patient consulting rooms and a low-stimulus room.

Six enclosed treatment bays – up from one currently – that can each be used for paediatric patients and include the hospital’s first-ever isolation treatment bay.

Six open treatment bays – double the previous number.

Two emergency resuscitation beds next to the ambulance lobby – up from one.

Other new and upgraded features include patient admission and triage areas, an interview room and visitor lounge, secure storage spaces, staff stations and offices.

This upgrade increases the local ED to 400% of the previous capacity to meet the future emergency health needs of a region that is projected to experience 42% population growth over the next 15 years.

The project was designed by architectural firm Wiltshire Swain, and building works were completed by building company Schiavello Construction. Both contractors are experienced in the delivery of health service upgrades across regional and metropolitan areas.

Ramindjeri, Ngarrindjeri and Narungga man and artist Cedric Varcoe also contributed to the project’s design, providing landscaping advice and developing artwork for the site to ensure it is a culturally welcoming space.

Thanks to careful planning between the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network and contractors, ED operations were not impacted during construction.

Locals have been invited to tour the new ED in small groups as part of community open days this Friday and Saturday, 7 and 8 November, ahead of the facility opening to patients from Wednesday, 19 November.

A $1.3 million expansion of the hospital’s Renal Unit has also been delivered, enabling an extra eight patients to undertake renal dialysis treatment closer to home, saving each an average eight hours of travel per week and $14,850 per year in associated costs.

These new renal chairs will also reduce collective patient travels to metropolitan health facilities by more than 101,000 kilometres per year, the equivalent of traveling around Australia more than six times.

The Malinauskas Government is investing in a bigger health system for the Fleurieu region. Since coming to office this State Government has delivered a $9 million new Victor Harbor Ambulance Station and expanded local ambo numbers through the recruitment of an additional 12 paramedics for the area.

Work is currently underway to deliver a $3.5 million upgrade of the ambulance station in nearby Goolwa, which will be the home base for another 12 newly recruited paramedics due for deployment this month.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Fleurieu communities are growing and it’s important that the region’s health facilities keep up with demand and continue to deliver timely care to those who need it.

The Malinauskas Government is proud to have contributed to the delivery of a new ED in Victor Harbor, and grateful to the Albanese Government for its significant co-investment.

We are building a bigger regional health system with more beds, more health workers, and more patient capacity, ensuring more South Australians can get the care they need, closer to home.

Attributable to Mark Butler

The Albanese Government has invested in Victor Harbor’s emergency department because regional communities deserve access to high quality emergency care.

This upgrade means the local community can get emergency treatment closer to home, without long waits or long drives, now and for years to come.

It’s part of our commitment to build a stronger health system and improve access to health care, no matter where you live.

Attributable to Rebekha Sharkie

The facility is extraordinary and just what the Victor Harbor and South Coast community deserve.

I advocated for this investment in regional health for many years, and the community will soon be able to access this purpose-built and modern facility, ultimately improving health outcomes.

In the more than nine years I’ve been the local Federal MP, there’s been a significant growth in presentations to the ED in Victor Harbor. This redevelopment has been designed to accommodate continuing growth into the future.

This facility will be able to manage all levels of emergencies, with a capacity to cope with larger patient volumes than the current ED. It’s been a long time coming and is vital for the South Coast region and its rapidly growing population.

Attributable to Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network Chief Executive Officer Bronwyn Masters

I look forward to welcoming those needing emergency care to our new Emergency Department from Wednesday the 19th of November.

By expanding our services, we’re able to give more locals the care they require without the need to travel long distances.

Our staff will also benefit from working in these new spaces which have been designed to help with more efficient workflows.

The community can be confident that when they present to the Southern Fleurieu Health Service, they will be able to continue to access high quality care in a purpose designed, modern environment.