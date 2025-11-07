VetComm Calls on America to Honor Veterans Every Day, Not Just Veterans Day

Actor Richard Chaves celebrates VA disability rating with VetComm

Veterans Day is important, but it should serve as the starting point, not the finish line, of our gratitude.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Veterans Day, VetComm is encouraging all Americans to remember that true appreciation for our nation’s heroes extends far beyond one day of recognition. The freedoms we enjoy daily are possible because of the sacrifices made by veterans, and caring for them should be a constant national priority, not a once-a-year gesture."Freedom is lived every day, so appreciation for those who defend it should be, too," said VetComm CEO Kate Monroe. "Veterans deserve more than words. They deserve action and lasting support."That belief drives VetComm’s mission 365 days a year. The organization's mission begins with helping veterans understand and access the disability benefits they have earned through personalized guidance and education. VetComm ensures veterans understand their eligibility, complete accurate filings and receive the compensation they deserve. Veterans are also connected with peer mentors who share lived experience and can offer encouragement during the benefits journey.VetComm’s commitment to veterans doesn’t end with benefits. It is a lifelong pledge to stand beside America’s heroes through every challenge and transition. As an official Department of Defense SkillBridge partner, the organization helps service members transition into meaningful civilian careers and reconnect with purpose after duty. Leading by example, Monroe, a 100% disabled Marine Corps veteran, fights for her fellow veterans on national television and in Washington D.C. She also takes that advocacy to the streets, meeting homeless veterans face-to-face through outreach walks in major U.S. cities, listening to their stories and connecting them to the resources and hope they need to rebuild their lives.That same spirit of rehabilitation runs through VetComm’s culture. It welcomes veterans who may have faced setbacks or struggles and helps them rediscover stability, dignity and purpose. The organization’s doors remain open to those rebuilding from hardship, reflecting its belief that service and strength can take many forms.VetComm urges communities, businesses and individuals to channel appreciation into meaningful year-round action by supporting veteran-owned companies, creating employment pathways, volunteering and simply checking in on the veterans around them. True honor is shown in everyday acts of care and understanding."Veterans are not just part of history, they are part of our daily lives,” added Monroe. “Their commitment gave us the ability to live ours freely. The best way to say thank you is to make sure they never feel forgotten once the parades end."VetComm remains committed to inspiring a national culture that celebrates veterans 365 days a year, and reminds all Americans that gratitude is not a single-day event, but a lifelong responsibility.About VetComm:VetComm is a veteran-founded organization committed to helping our nation’s veterans access the benefits they have earned. With thousands of successful claims and a growing national presence, VetComm empowers veterans to navigate the VA system with confidence—turning advocacy into action and service into lasting impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.