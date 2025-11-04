VETCOMM US and Marine Corps Veteran Kate Monroe Celebrate 250 Years of the United States Marine Corps

Stop Waiting. Start Rating VetComm CEO Kate Monroe VetComm CEO Kate Monroe on Fox News

Honoring Marines past and present while helping veterans secure the VA benefits they’ve earned nationwide.

The Marine Corps taught me to never leave a fellow service member behind. That same principle guides everything we do at VETCOMM.” — Kate Monroe

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps, Marine veteran and VetComm CEO Kate Monroe is carrying the spirit of Semper Fidelis forward — honoring her fellow Marines by continuing her mission to serve those who once wore the uniform and helping veterans secure the benefits they've earned.As a former Marine Corps intelligence veteran, Monroe's years of service instilled in her a lifelong commitment to leadership, integrity, and service. After transitioning from the military, she witnessed firsthand the challenges many veterans face navigating the VA benefits system — often waiting months or even years for the support they earned. Determined to make a difference, Monroe founded VetComm U.S. , a company dedicated to empowering veterans through education, advocacy, and support in obtaining their VA benefits. To date, VetComm has helped tens of thousands of veterans across the country access the care and compensation they deserve."The Marine Corps taught me to never leave a fellow service member behind," said Monroe. "That same principle guides everything we do at VETCOMM. Celebrating the 250th anniversary is about carrying that mission forward — ensuring every veteran is supported and taken care of."In honor of this milestone, Monroe is proud to support one of the many 250th Marine Corps Birthday Balls being held to commemorate this historic achievement, reflecting her ongoing commitment to the veteran community. Alongside this support, she continues to advocate for veterans nationwide through her work with VetComm U.S., highlighting stories of service, sacrifice, and resilience. Her efforts demonstrate that the same discipline and dedication that carried Marines through their service can also help them access the benefits and support they've earned.VETCOMM US is a veteran-first organization specializing in Department of Veterans Affairs disability claim support services. We offer step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to meet veterans' unique needs, VETCOMM provides ongoing, personalized support throughout the VA claims process, empowering veterans to access the benefits they're owed through their service. For more information about VetComm U.S. or to learn how to file for VA benefits, visit www.vetcomm.us

