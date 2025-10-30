Republican Veteran Kate Monroe Leads Homeless Walk in Phoenix to Raise Awareness for America’s Homeless Veterans

These walks aren’t about politics or publicity. They’re about restoring humanity and giving a voice to those who’ve been forgotten.” — Kate Monroe

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Republican veteran and homeless advocate Kate Monroe took to the streets of downtown Phoenix this week, walking alongside homeless individuals and veterans to raise national awareness about the growing crisis of homelessness in America.Monroe, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and business leader, has spent years advocating for veteran mental health services, housing access and government accountability in addressing the veteran homelessness epidemic. Her grassroots outreach efforts focus on listening directly to people experiencing homelessness, understanding their struggles and connecting them with available resources.She has made it her mission to use her public platform to highlight the struggles of those living on the streets. Her visit to Phoenix marks the latest stop in a series of personal walks she has taken through a dozen major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York, San Diego and Portland.“Walking alone through these streets gives me a firsthand understanding of what too many Americans face every single day,” Monroe said. “As a veteran, it breaks my heart to see how many of our heroes are left behind after serving this country. We must do better for them.”During her walk, Monroe engaged directly with homeless individuals, listening to their stories, learning about their challenges and calling attention to the lack of resources available to help them rebuild their lives. She uses these experiences to advocate for stronger support systems, expanded housing initiatives and effective mental health services for both veterans and civilians in need.Her ongoing awareness walks are part of a nationwide effort to bridge the gap between government programs and real-world needs. Monroe plans to continue visiting cities across the country to keep this issue in the spotlight until meaningful change is achieved.About Kate Monroe:Kate Monroe is a multifaceted leader and entrepreneur. In addition to being the CEO of VetComm, where she helps veterans secure the disability benefits they are owed, she is the owner of Monroe Media, a media and marketing company focused on empowering businesses. Monroe is also an author, a business coach and an outspoken Republican commentator who advocates for greater transparency, accountability and support for veterans and underserved communities. A 100% disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran with over a decade of leadership experience, Monroe combines her military service with a passion for coaching, business development and advocacy. She holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and certifications in professional sales negotiation, uniquely positioning her to help individuals and organizations achieve lasting success.

