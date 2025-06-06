VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe Honored with Veteran Media Advocate Award at Military & Veterans Entertainment Awards Gala

VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe Wins "Veteran Media Advocate" Award VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

Veterans are of the utmost value; we are the most undervalued commodity that this country has. Our nation's heroes do not get the amount of respect that they deserve” — VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kate Monroe, CEO and founder of VETCOMM US , has been recognized for her outstanding advocacy and media leadership with the "Veterans Media Advocate" Award at the prestigious Military and Veteran Entertainment Awards Gala. The event, held in May, celebrated individuals and organizations making a significant impact in supporting military veterans and their families.Monroe, a U. S. Marine Corps veteran and influential voice in veteran affairs, has dedicated her career to empowering veterans and improving their access to essential benefits. Under her leadership, VETCOMM US has helped thousands of veterans secure billions in lifetime disability compensation, supporting them in achieving greater stability and quality of life. Her work has earned her national recognition, including the Blue Lapis Media Veteran of the Year Award in 2024.Monroe is widely respected for her appearances on major media outlets, where she discusses veterans' benefits, homelessness and policy issues. She is also the author of several books, including "The Race to Save America," and has contributed to Forbes, Fox News and other leading publications.The Military and Veteran Entertainment Awards Gala brings together leaders, advocates, and celebrities from across the nation to honor those who have made a lasting difference in the lives of veterans. Monroe’s receipt of the Veteran Media Advocate Award underscores her commitment to using media and advocacy to drive positive change for the veteran community.About VETCOMM US:VETCOMM US is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VETCOMM US's claim advocates help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique need, VETCOMM ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

