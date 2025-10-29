Impersonating an ambo to be outlawed in SA

Release date: 29/10/25

Impersonating a paramedic or ambulance officer will be outlawed in South Australia, under new laws being introduced to State Parliament today.

As part of a suite of new legislative amendments, it will be illegal for a member of the public to falsely hold themselves as a member of the SA Ambulance Service.

People who breach the new law will face a fine of up to $10,000.

This reform is part of a series of amendments to thirteen Acts within the Health and Wellbeing portfolio, and brings the offence in line with existing protections for impersonating other emergency services workers.

The legislation changes will also help to improve consistency between SA and other states regarding the process for hospital patients to gain access to federal residential aged care beds where there is a need for a bed such as Memory Support Units.

Guardians and Substitute Decision-Makers will be able to assist hospital patients to access Memory Support Units without first needing to wait for SACAT hearings, consistent with other states and territories.

This will help to alleviate any delays associated with administrative processes related to authorising a person to move to a federal residential aged care facility and avoid as much as possible the adverse effects associated with prolonged unnecessary hospitalisations.

Other reforms include:

Amendments to the Health Care Act 2008 to allow the transfer of restricted ambulance service licences, broadened governance options consistent with other states, and codifying existing authorisations for disclosure of confidential information

Modernising scientific wording and updating notice requirements within the Blood Contaminants Act 1985

Improved regulatory functions for the licences, authorities and permits within the Controlled Substances Act 1984

Removing unnecessary administrative duplication for the accreditation of food analysts within the Food Act 2001

Improved conciliatory powers for the Health and Community Services Complaints Act 2004

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Our paramedics and ambulance officers deserve the same protection as other emergency services workers.

And our patients deserve to know that when they see that iconic green uniform – it really is a trained, professional ambulance officer.

These new laws will make it illegal for anyone to impersonate an ambo – which would be such an outrageous breach of community trust.

Perpetrators will face a fine of up to $10,000.