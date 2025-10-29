Bookmark Creek upgrades complete

Release date: 29/10/25

Significant upgrades to a vital watercourse at Renmark are now complete, resulting in improved natural water flows, better conditions for native fish and other species, and greater recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.

New multi-purpose infrastructure has been installed at Bookmark Creek, increasing connectivity and movement for aquatic life and recreational users.

The project features nation-leading design which includes a new regulator, canoe channel and pedestrian access bridge.

Click here for before and after images of the project.

Bookmark Creek is a 10-kilometre watercourse that bypasses 13 kilometres of the main River Murray channel and Lock 5.

The new regulator will boost the flow of water through the creek by about five times, creating fast-flowing habitat and supporting critical access for native fish.

This inlet regulator includes a fishway allowing turtles and native fish, particularly large-bodied fish such as the Murray cod, to travel more easily between the river and the creek – both upstream and downstream, for the first time in decades.

The upgrades include a new pedestrian footbridge and launch facilities for canoeists and kayakers, who can now paddle the entire length of the creek unimpeded via a new canoe channel through the structure.

Parts of the creek channel have been redeveloped as part of the project, with plans to revegetate other areas along the creek.

Completion of the major structure follows the installation of a new modular pre-cast concrete bridge at nearby Nelwart Street in April this year. The bridge spans the full width of the creek and has already improved water flow and fish passage.

Bookmark Creek is one of three SA locations identified as ecologically important for restoration under the Sustaining Riverland Environments (SRE) program.

The SRE program is a $37.6 million initiative funded by the Australian Government through the Murray-Darling Basin Authority and delivered by the South Australian Government through the Department for Environment and Water.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Murray Watt

“The Albanese Government is committed to investing in South Australia, that’s why we invested in these important infrastructure upgrades.

“This project is a great example of how water infrastructure can benefit the environment and the community – turtles and native fish can travel upstream and downstream for the first time in decades, and canoeists and kayakers can easily paddle the entire creek.

“Our Government is delivering $37.6 million to South Australia’s Riverland communities through the Sustaining Riverland Environments program.”

Attributable to SA Minister for Climate, Environment and Water, Lucy Hood

“From a canoe channel to new fishway, we’re seeing how innovative design is bringing with it a host of environmental, social and economic benefits – helping the River Murray to thrive.

“The new multi-purpose infrastructure has already seen an increase in flows along the creek, which is vital to the native fish and other species in the area.

“Recreation and tourism will also benefit from the upgrade, providing an even more enjoyable experience for those wanting to get active and pick up a paddle."