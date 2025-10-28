Final Days to Join Funfulls $1000 Spooktacular Contest and Win a Year of Family Fun

It’s the final week to enter Funfull’s Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest! Families across Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia have until October 31.

DELMARVA, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween week has arrived, and so has your last chance to join the fun! Funfull’s Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest is wrapping up soon, and families across Delmarva are showing their most creative, spooky, and laugh-out-loud looks for a chance to win big.The contest closes on October 31, 2025 (EOD EST), with the grand prize winner announced on November 1. Entering is easy:Dress up in your best Halloween costume.Take a photo or short video.Post it publicly on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.Tag @be_funfull on Instagram, @wearefunfull on Facebook, and TikTok, and use the hashtag #SpookyWithFunfull.Each tagged platform counts as an entry - the more you post, the higher your chances of winning!The winner will receive a $300 Target gift card and a Funfull Annual Family Package valued at $699.99, giving one lucky family access to free and discounted activities across hundreds of venues for a full year of fun.“Halloween is the season for imagination and connection,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “We’ve seen incredible creativity from families across Delmarva. This is their last chance to join in, have fun together, and maybe even win a year of memories. And when the costumes come off, the FunPass keeps the fun going all year long.”Funfull’s FunPass membership helps families find fun things to do near me and fun places to visit near me , from trampoline parks and skating centers to arcades, movie theaters, and amusement attractions. With partners across seven states, including Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, Funfull makes it easy for families to spend time together without breaking the bank.As the Halloween fun wraps up, Funfull reminds parents that the FunPass also makes the perfect holiday gift - a present that lasts long after the pumpkins are gone and the decorations come down.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to making family fun part of everyday life-not just holidays or vacations. By encouraging shared experiences and active play, Funfull helps families create memories that last while keeping outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 1,000 family fun centers across seven states, including Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Partners range from local favorites to national names such as Hersheypark, Cinemark, Altitude Trampoline Park, Regal, and AMC.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

