Funfull Announces Christmas Offers for Families Planning to Gift Experiences

Funfull brings Christmas 2025 deals with annual-level perks on 3–6 month FunPass gifts and up to $200 off the Family Annual FunPass - making holiday gifting.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Christmas approaches, Funfull is introducing a series of seasonal savings designed to support families seeking moments of connection during the winter months. The FunPass, known for simplifying access to fun places to go and family attractions nearby, is now available with new holiday pricing that emphasizes togetherness and shared experiences.For a limited time, Funfull is extending annual membership benefits to anyone purchasing a 3-month or 6-month FunPass gift during the Christmas period. This adjustment allows Idaho families to gift the full breadth of activities, such as trampoline parks, skating centers, cinemas, and other fun things to do near me, at a lower cost.In addition, the Family Annual FunPass is available with up to $200 in holiday savings, reducing the price from $799.99 to $599.99. Families choosing to gift a FunPass this Christmas will receive the same seasonal discount, encouraging meaningful, experience-based giving during a time of year often centered on community and connection.“Christmas is a moment when families look for ways to slow down and share time together,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “These holiday offers are meant to support that tradition. Let’s say whether you are visiting a favorite family fun center or exploring new activities through Funfull at Home , the goal is to make the season feel memorable before the year ends.”Funfull at Home, included with every new annual FunPass, continues to expand opportunities for winter creativity. The platform features thousands of lessons in painting, photography, cake design, woodworking, yoga, sewing, and additional family-friendly activities. For households seeking indoor options throughout the colder months, these resources provide accessible ways to create, learn, and unwind.Across the nation, the FunPass connects members to a wide network of indoor amusement parks, arcades, cinemas, and other entertainment venues. The addition of seasonal benefits reflects the company’s commitment to offering flexible options that accommodate varying schedules, budgets, and traditions-especially during the holidays.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to helping families create meaningful connections through shared experiences. By offering access to entertainment venues and creative at-home activities, Funfull supports year-round opportunities for play, learning, and togetherness.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 10,000 family entertainment venues across seven states, including Idaho. Partners include community favorites and national brands such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark. Funfull at Home extends this reach by offering thousands of digital lessons for families to enjoy anywhere.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

