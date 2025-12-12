Funfull Launches Christmas Offers for Those Who Love Gifting Joyful Moments

Funfull is celebrating Christmas 2025 with offers for families in the United States. Holiday pricing now includes annual-level benefits for anyone purchasing

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

DE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Christmas season arrives, Funfull is unveiling new winter offers designed to help families spend more time together. The FunPass, known for simplifying access to family attractions and fun places to go , now includes expanded benefits for the holidays, reflecting a growing interest in shared experiences over traditional gifts.For a limited time this December, anyone who purchases a 3-month or 6-month FunPass gift will receive the full advantages of an annual membership. This adjustment allows families to gift a wider range of activities during the festive season - from skating and trampoline parks to cinemas and other fun things to do nearby - at a lower cost.Families seeking broader access can take advantage of up to $200 in Christmas savings on the Family Annual FunPass, reducing the price from $799.99 to $599.99. Funfull is also extending this seasonal pricing to those choosing to gift a FunPass , offering the same discount to families who share the membership as a present.“Christmas tends to bring families together in ways that feel unique to the season,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “These offers were created for parents looking to introduce more experiences into their celebrations. Whether it’s a visit to a local family fun center or an evening exploring creative projects through Funfull at Home , the focus is on moments that feel meaningful.”Funfull at Home - automatically included with every new annual FunPass - continues to support winter creativity with thousands of tutorials in painting, photography, woodworking, cake design, sewing, yoga, and additional indoor activities. For families navigating colder months, the platform provides accessible options to learn, make, and relax together.Delaware FunPass members currently enjoy access to thousands of family entertainment venues across seven states, including trampoline parks, arcades, cinemas, and other winter-friendly attractions. The Christmas offers enhance this network, providing cost-effective options at a time when families often adjust schedules, budgets, and traditions.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is committed to helping families build meaningful connections through shared experiences. By offering access to entertainment venues and creative at-home activities, Funfull supports year-round opportunities for play, learning, and togetherness.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 10,000 family entertainment venues across seven states, including Delaware. Partners include community favorites and national brands such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark. Funfull at Home extends this reach by offering thousands of digital lessons for families to enjoy anywhere.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

