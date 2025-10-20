Funfull’s $1,000 Spooktacular Costume Contest Heats Up in Delmarva

With Halloween fast approaching, Funfull is calling on families across Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia to join the Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest oct31

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

DELMARVA, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Halloween season is in full swing, and Funfull’s national Spooktacular Costume Contest is lighting up social feeds across Delmarva. Families, kids, and creative parents are showing off their best looks-spooky, silly, and downright brilliant as they compete for a prize package worth nearly $1,000.The contest runs through October 31, 2025, giving families just a few more weeks to enter before the winner is announced on November 1. Participation is simple: dress up, take a photo or video, and post it publicly on Instagram, tagging @be_funfull or @wearefunfull on Facebook, and TikTok using the hashtag #SpookyWithFunfull. Each tagged platform counts as a separate entry, so the more you post, the higher your chances of winning.The grand prize includes a $300 Target gift card and a Funfull Annual Family Package valued at $699.99, giving one lucky family a full year of free and discounted access to local and national entertainment venues.“Halloween is all about imagination-and we’re seeing so much of it from our Delmarva families,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “This contest isn’t just about costumes-it’s about families laughing together, getting creative, and connecting through fun. That’s exactly what Funfull stands for.”Funfull’s FunPass membership connects families across Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia to more than 1,000 entertainment venues, including community favorites such as Jolly Roger and CoCo’s Funhouse, and national names such as Hersheypark, Cinemark, Altitude Trampoline Park, Regal, and AMC. By making it easy to find fun things to do near me , the FunPass helps parents turn every season into an opportunity for connection.As Halloween excitement builds, Funfull also reminds families that the FunPass makes the perfect holiday gift-something that keeps the magic of togetherness alive long after the last piece of candy is gone.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to making family fun a part of everyday life, not just holidays or vacations. By encouraging active play and shared experiences, Funfull helps families create lasting memories while keeping outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to over 1,000 family fun centers across seven states, including Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Partners range from local favorites to national names such as Hersheypark, Cinemark, Altitude Trampoline Park, Regal, and AMC.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.