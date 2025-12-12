Funfull Unveils Christmas Specials Offers Perfect for Gifting Fun to Loved Ones

Funfull is having the Christmas season 2025 with sparkling offers for families across the United States. Holiday pricing now grants annual-level benefits.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

SALISBURY, MD, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Christmas season begins, Funfull is introducing a set of winter offers specially designed to help families make more connections. The FunPass, commonly used by parents seeking fun things to do near me and dependable family attractions during busy seasons, now includes enhanced pricing and benefits crafted specifically for the holidays.For a limited time, Funfull is extending annual-tier benefits to all new 3-month and 6-month gift purchases during the Christmas period. This adjustment allows every gift to provide the full FunPass benefits - spanning trampoline parks, cinemas, skating centers, and other fun, enjoyable destinations at a lower cost.The Family Annual FunPass is also available with up to $200 in seasonal savings, reducing the price from $799.99 to $599.99. Families choosing to gift a FunPass this year receive the same offer, supporting a trend toward meaningful, experience-based presents during the holiday season.“Christmas often prompts families to reflect on time spent together,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “These offers were developed with that idea in mind. So, whether families spend the winter exploring a favorite family fun center or discovering new hobbies through Funfull at Home, the goal is to make the season feel more connected.”Funfull at Home - available at no additional cost with every new annual FunPass - continues to expand opportunities for indoor creativity throughout the colder months. The platform provides thousands of lessons in painting, photography, yoga, cake decorating, woodworking, sewing, and other activities that offer quiet, flexible options during the holiday season.Funfull’s network includes more than 10,000 entertainment partners nationwide, offering families year-round access to indoor amusement parks, arcades, skating venues, and cinemas. The addition of Christmas benefits reflects Funfull’s ongoing effort to create options that meet a variety of traditions, schedules, and budgets, especially during a season often centered on family connection.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is committed to helping families create meaningful connections through shared experiences. By offering access to entertainment venues and creative at-home activities, Funfull provides opportunities for learning, play, and togetherness throughout the year.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 10,000 family entertainment venues across seven states, including Maryland. Partners include national attractions such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark. Funfull at Home extends this reach with thousands of digital lessons families can enjoy anywhere.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.